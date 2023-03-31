There was a lively discussion about pornography and banning books at the City Hall this Tuesday past. One book much discussed was “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a 2019 book that survived a challenge at the Marshall Public Library. One speaker found the book pornographic, but it was defended by a man who said such a book would have helped when he realized his sexual identity was different.
“I could only imagine how much easier it would have been for my family when I came out to them to have books like this in our library. … When those books are available, people thrive. LGBTQ+ people exist. … These books save lives.”
Pornography is hard to define, and definition is a solid part of any persuasive argument. So many great works of literature like James Joyce’s “Ulysses” have been deemed pornographic. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is now on the list. My judgment of what is obscene or pornographic is informed by aesthetics. Is the book or film or painting a good work, aesthetically speaking, or is it a bad work that is poorly done and lacking in artistic or intellectual value?
The Supreme Court has been uneven in its decisions about what pornography is. When Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart was asked to describe his test for obscenity in 1964, he responded: "I know it when I see it" (Wikipedia).
Looking up pornography cases handled by the Supreme Court, one of interest was Miller v. California, 413 U.S. 15 (1973). The Miller case established what came to be known as the Miller Test, which clearly articulated that three criteria must be met for a work to be legitimately subject to state regulations. The Court recognized the inherent risk in legislating what constitutes obscenity, and necessarily limited the scope of the criteria. The criteria were:
1. The average person, applying local community standards, looking at the work in its entirety, must find that it appeals to the prurient interest.
2. The work must describe or depict, in an obviously offensive way, sexual conduct, or excretory functions.
3. The work as a whole must lack "serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific values."
Here is a vital question. Does the work lack “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific values”? Certainly, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” an evidently honest personal work, has literary and artistic value.
When a controversy erupts over which books are pornographic or should be banned, will that include books with “scientific values,” i.e., Charles Darwin’s “Origin of the Species”? This could harm our children. By the last year of high school, they need to know about Darwin and his great study into the evolution of life. They also need to know about other cultures. For every library patron, there should be a book just for them.
Of course, books with explicit content should be in the adult section until children are ready for mature works. Parents can always take their children to the library and make suggestions. The outright banning of books is equal to the Nazi book burning of 1933.
Knowledge is power, to repeat a common phrase, and much of that power can be found in books, videos and other materials provided by the library. The library is also a place to use the internet, have meetings, read the paper, browse books or just hang out. We should consider very carefully what books to ban, and the Miller test still works.
Recently, libraries and librarians have been subjected to hostile confrontations across the country. My debt to libraries is beyond measurement. We should support our libraries, not assault them.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
