There was a lively discussion about pornography and banning books at the City Hall this Tuesday past. One book much discussed was “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a 2019 book that survived a challenge at the Marshall Public Library. One speaker found the book pornographic, but it was defended by a man who said such a book would have helped when he realized his sexual identity was different.

“I could only imagine how much easier it would have been for my family when I came out to them to have books like this in our library. … When those books are available, people thrive. LGBTQ+ people exist. … These books save lives.”

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

