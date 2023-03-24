Cal Thomas

The state of California, once a place where people moved to find beauty, prosperity and great weather (earthquakes and fires aside), is rapidly becoming a failed state.

People are leaving in droves. Between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 211,000 people according to data from the state's Department of Finance. Half of those — 113,048 — were from Los Angeles County, the state's largest county. Around 160,000 Angelenos left in the last 12 months with most moving to other states. Teachers and employees in the nation's second-largest school district have gone on strike, closing schools. Aren't students far enough behind after COVID-19 closings?

