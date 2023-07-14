There’s nothing like a voice from the past to stir memories of issues gone by. The column written by Cal Thomas and published on July 7 in the Idaho State Journal was such a voice. It called our attention to the recent action of King Charles III of England, setting 2030 as the year in which the world must have made serious progress in addressing the problem of climate change.
But Thomas mocks the King’s action, characterizing his prediction that there would be “serious consequences” if no progress had been made by then as just another prediction that would never come true — a prediction no more trustworthy than that of your horoscope.
In other words, Thomas seems bent upon dismissing global warming as nothing more than a failed prediction. His column, it should be noted, was published during a week when, for four consecutive days, the earth experienced temperatures higher than any in recorded history. Is Thomas oblivious to the fact that global warming is no longer something just predicted, but something that is happening? That it’s in news reports, not op-ed columns; and it’s brought exactly the consequences that it predicted: drought, excessive precipitation and floods, lethal storms, rising sea level, and ecological disruptions on land and in the oceans.
Yet Thomas puts the phrase “climate change” in quotation marks, as though it designated a questionable event. And his argument that climate scientists have been mistaken in their predictions is this, believe it or not: the world has spent 1.34 trillion dollars on clean energy and the result has been “negligible to nothing in reducing global temperatures.”
This is a transparently dishonest argument. It is certainly true that reducing CO2 in the atmosphere is the only way in which to counteract the effects of several centuries of our CO2 production by burning fossil fuels, but no one, absolutely no knowledgeable scientist, has told us that once we cease the massive production of that gas (which, of course, we are only working towards, at present) there will be an immediate cooling of the planet. It will take many years for greenhouse gases to dissipate.
Thomas tries to draw a parallel between King Charles’ deadline and the clock that the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that was created during the Cold War. The clock represented how close to nuclear Armageddon the world appeared to be. But no parallel exists, because that clock wasn’t a prediction, it was simply a vivid reminder to the public of how tense the confrontation with the Soviet Union was and how easily a tactical blunder could lead to a nuclear disaster.
He also repeats three stories taken from right-wing anti-environmental media: one is about the trouble experienced by the German Green Party in providing heat pumps for their headquarters — a problem that proves nothing about the environmental superiority of heat pumps to fossil fuel heating systems; another is about an article in Scientific American that mentions the energy cost of making ice, which Thomas treats humorously as “ridiculous”; and the third is a story about actual investigations of how, if all else fails, high-altitude shields might be used to reduce solar radiation, which he dismisses with the sarcastic observation that “the sun-tan lotion industry would go bankrupt.”
As one reads Thomas’ essay, one keeps asking oneself: “Why?” Why does he cling to the now rarely encountered denial of climate change predictions when events have quite conspicuously proven them to be accurate? And when people throughout the world, many of whom have, by now, experienced the destructive effects of global warming, are supporting their governments’ participation in implementing corrective measures?
A partial answer seems to lie in a paragraph in which he asserts that “every Chicken-Little prediction about the environment” — all of which he believes have been wrong, of course — “has failed to deter those who want to increase government’s power over our lives.”
This comment reflects a traditional conservative set of convictions about the importance of preserving individual freedom and responsibility, allowing capitalism to take its natural course, and allowing government only minimal interference in society.
Yet the world around us increasingly suffers from starvation because of drought, violent, death-producing storms and flash floods, coastal cities threatened with inundation because of sea level rise, and a world-wide alteration of animal habitat with the prospect of enormous losses in biodiversity. It seems clear that governments are our only hope for reducing greenhouse production and, eventually, restoring a climate that we and our fellow inhabitants of this planet are adapted to.
And the world’s citizens increasingly want their governments to take just such action. Thomas’s fear of big government aside, democratic countries’ governments are supposed to heed the wishes of their citizens. Isn’t it apparent that they largely agree that a world-wide cooperative effort of governments is needed to rescue us from climate catastrophe?
Cal Thomas is a legendary ultra-conservative as well as a fundamentalist Christian and has been active on radio and television as well as writing columns for over 30 years. But one wonders, in part because of this bizarre, time-displaced column, if he is still in tune with right-wing thought. Doesn’t it seem that the right-wing has abandoned the position that big government must be avoided, and adopted, instead, the view that, whenever possible, governments should impose conservative policies upon their constituents?
One begins to wonder, in fact, if right-wingers have ever really believed that “big government” is a bad thing in itself; maybe they’ve just believed that “big LIBERAL government” is bad. Thomas seems out of touch with a right-wing that admires someone like Gov. Ron DeSantis because he’s using all the governmental power at his disposal to outlaw behaviors incompatible with conservative ideology.
