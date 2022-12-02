"Bob is not authentic at all," Joni Mitchell told The Los Angeles Times in 2010, referring to Bob Dylan. "He's a plagiarist, and his name and voice are fake. Everything about Bob is a deception."
I disagree.
When Bob Dylan wrote his essay for the Nobel Prize committee, some critics claimed he paraphrased lines from SparkNotes. Perhaps that’s true, but does it matter? Here’s what Spencer Kornhaber wrote in the Atlantic: “Dylan's lecture isn't a piece of academic work. It's art. Where you stand on whether this potential borrowing invalidates its merit is probably the same as where you stand on Bob Dylan's way of creating in general” (June 14, 2017).
Regarding plagiarism accusations against Dylan's "Love and Theft" in 2003, Jon Pareles, wrote: "His lyrics are like magpies' nests, full of shiny fragments from parts unknown" (New York Times).
Bob Dylan is a magpie, indeed. He is also a musicologist. At 20, Dylan studied all the songs written during the Civil War—on both sides. In his new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," written in Dylan’s streetwise impressionistic style, he analyzes 66 very different songs. Dylan came from a tradition of folk and blues music where artists would often borrow from one another, including lyrics and melodies. Dylan’s song, “Restless Farewell,” which he sang for Sinatra’s 80th birthday, has the same melody as the Irish song, “Parting Glass.” The great Irish singer, Liam Clancy, liked both versions. Dylan’s song is darker than the Irish tune, and more defiant. Frank Sinatra chose the song for Dylan to sing, since “Restless Farewell” — in a way — is Bob Dylan’s version of Sinatra’s semi-biographical statement, “My Way.”
What is more important is that Dylan’s song is a greater song than the traditional “Parting Glass.” “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall” is far superior to the traditional folk song, “Lord Randal.” “Blowin’ in the Wind” has the same melody as an obscure slave song, but it has become a universal anthem. Of his 1,000 or more songs, Dylan has written many originals, of course. His musical monologues like “The Highlands” are a brilliant meditation on the passage of time. Inspired by Robert Burns, it suggests a monologue by one of Samuel Beckett’s tramps. “Desolation Row” and “Tambourine Man” bear the unmistakable lyrical viewpoint and “voice” of Bob Dylan. Only Dylan could have the chutzpah to write the awful pun, “The sun’s not yellow, it’s chicken” and the artful, “The ghost of electricity howls in the bones of her face.” That last lyric is found in the haunting “Visions of Johanna.”
Of William Shakespeare’s massive body of work, only two plays are considered original stories: “Merry Wives of Windsor” and my favorite Shakespeare, “The Tempest.” (I am sure some Shakespeare scholars may dispute my choices.)
I am not advocating plagiarism. In literature, popular and classic, all writers have to start somewhere and all writers, until they find their own voices, will take inspiration from others. There is nothing original since the classic Greeks.
To deliberately copy someone else’s work and take credit for it is my definition of plagiarism. To adapt another’s work for a greater creation is artistic license.
I don’t doubt that Bob Dylan, now 81, is deceptive like a clever magician, but he is not a fake. For that matter, neither is Joni Mitchell, whose songs have already stood the test of time.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
(1) comment
"Dylan appeared after Woody [Guthrie], Pete [Seeger] and Joanie [Baez] had conquered our hearts, and he sounded like a cowboy at first but I knew where he got his stuff – it was Woody at first, then it was Jack Kerouac and the stream-of-consciousness poetry which moved him along.” -- Donovan Leitch
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.