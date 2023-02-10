Paul Entrikin

Do you remember when your elementary school teacher chanted, “Class, Class,” and you responded, “Yes? Yes?” Remember how your class settled down quietly? It’s still a payoff for the regular teacher when their class responds correctly. Believe me it’s a welcomed relief for a substitute teacher when it works for them.

Most days my end-of-day sub-report is full of positive phrases about the focused deportment of the class. I’m usually writing: “Best day ever.” “Every student and every class was perfect.” “You could videotape the class and show it to the school board with pride.” You should see how kids of all ages just beam when I read a report like that to a class.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

