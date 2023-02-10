Do you remember when your elementary school teacher chanted, “Class, Class,” and you responded, “Yes? Yes?” Remember how your class settled down quietly? It’s still a payoff for the regular teacher when their class responds correctly. Believe me it’s a welcomed relief for a substitute teacher when it works for them.
Most days my end-of-day sub-report is full of positive phrases about the focused deportment of the class. I’m usually writing: “Best day ever.” “Every student and every class was perfect.” “You could videotape the class and show it to the school board with pride.” You should see how kids of all ages just beam when I read a report like that to a class.
Sometimes in elementary school, a class is so well behaved and we are having such a great day, I invite the school principal to drop by to see it for themselves and compliment the children. The most frequent question I get from students of all ages at the end of the day is, “Will you be here tomorrow?”
However, some days are a few clicks short of being the best day ever.
When I walk into a classroom as a substitute teacher and read in the lesson plans that, “The class is chatty,” “They like to talk” or some such words, that's a red flag warning that I may have a difficult day.
A “chatty” class is something different from the situation where an individual student has mental/emotional self control issues. Those are personal performance situations. But if the class as a whole won’t stop talking, that’s another matter. It’s a challenge if the children haven’t mastered lesson No. 1: how to behave as students.
There’s more than one way for a substitute teacher to handle this. From what students tell me, a few subs must anticipate “chatty” or worse classes by default because they are harsh from the get-go. That approach can usually control a class in the short run of a single day or class period, but it has a downside for the students.
I have asked multiple students, “What makes a ‘good’ or a ‘bad’ sub?” Every student I have asked has used the exact same words to describe a “bad sub.” Students consistently say to me, “They are so mean”; adding, “They don’t even say ‘good morning,’” and “They don’t try to help you.”
Students tell me that “good subs” are “chill.” As one teenage granddaughter explained it to me, “chill” is something akin to “mellow” with a dash of “not weird.”
Ask any student who has had me as a sub and they will tell you Mr. Paul certainly has some weird ways, but he’s “chill.” But sometimes one or more students will mistake “chill” as an opportunity to act out.
The whole class suffers when my praises, encouraging words, reward stickers and “punishing” jokes don’t stop the disruptive students from talking, distracting the class or being insubordinate. When my quiet one-on-one chat with the class entertainer, encouraging them to be a good leader today, doesn’t change their behavior, those with raised hands and subject related questions languish in frustration. I have to bounce from one disrupter to another trying to bring order or at least quiet. Unfortunately that’s when my chill has to melt a bit.
As one middle school teacher recently said to me, “I don’t have enough corners in my classroom to separate students.” Substitute teachers have even fewer “corners” (e.g. tools or leverage) to control a class.
I am the most “chill” sub around. I have an array of “weird” ways to affect good behavior without conflict, but I can’t tolerate willful insubordination. Sometimes I walk a student to the office. Sometimes a student can’t help themselves and a counselor’s help is more appropriate. Often a different seat in the room defuses the situation. Each situation is unique.
Such tension and conflict casts a pall over the rest of the class period. I have to take a breath. I have to act in ways that reassures the focused students that I’m not disappointed with them. If I have to go “mean,” I end the day feeling that I have failed the difficult student(s), the class and the regular teacher.
Here’s an idea that might make more sub-days “best day ever” days. If you are the parent or caregiver of a school child talk to your child about the importance of being quiet and focusing on their school assignments whether the sub is “mean” or “chill.” Your student may have a substitute teacher as often as one or two days a month, so they should learn to deal with it.
Explain that a day or an hour’s class time with a substitute teacher may not be as easy for them or as intellectually effective as a regular day, but that’s all the more reason for your student to be on their best behavior and helpful. And if you as a parent/caregiver get feedback that your child is chatty, or worse in class, please work on it at home. The regular teacher, and certainly a sub, has few in-class levers and options to control inappropriate school behavior.
Every day when I leave my house for school I go out with the expectation and with a prayer that it will be a great day for my students. Everyone is happy when it is. With everyone’s effort even more sub-days can be the best day ever.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
