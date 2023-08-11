Ranked choice voting...
...Or as I like to call it, ballot gerrymandering. Ranked choice voting (RCV) is another ploy by the progressive left to frustrate the fervor of the public’s growing desire for sensible candidates who support rational, fact-based decisions, and non-woke public policy. Before the progressive “brand” goes the way of Bud Lite the left is eager to enable new ways to muzzle the voices and votes of citizens crying out for leaders and representatives who will actually lead and legislate as per the will of their constituents.
Last week I wrote about our freedom of association and how an open primary dilutes and nullifies the right of Republicans to associate as Republicans and nominate candidates of the Republican Party's choice. The open primary is the left’s number one hope to dilute the Republican vote and sabotage the primary process for Republicans here in Idaho.
Number two on the left’s list of ways to “fix” the “problem” of conservative fervor is ranked choice voting (RCV).
How is RCV like ballot gerrymandering? Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating the boundaries of an electoral district to favor one party over another party. The idea is to draw boundaries that spread the opposition's voters out so they don't have a majority in any legislative district. This makes it difficult for the manipulated party to elect candidates who represent their interests and priorities. As I explain the way RCV works you’ll see the similarities.
Step by step, how ranked choice voting works:
Step 1: Voters rank candidates on their ballot in their preference order from their first choice to their nth choice.
Important RCV Fact: RCV treats the assignment of a rank position to a candidate as a positive expression of how much the voter likes or prefers the candidate. There is no way in RCV for a voter to express how much they dislike a candidate, only how much they like or prefer a particular candidate relative to the other candidates. The most a voter can do to express their opposition to a candidate is to not rank that candidate at all, but as we shall see this choice comes with a penalty for the voter’s ballot.
Step 2: If any candidate has 50 percent or more of the first-choice votes, they are the winner. If no candidate has 50 percent of the first choice votes then the candidate with the fewest number of first-choice votes is eliminated.
Step 3: However, the ballots cast for the eliminated candidate may still be in the game. Each voter’s ballot that was cast as the first choice for the eliminated candidate is examined. If the voter has a second-choice candidate (or has at least one still viable, not yet eliminated candidate on their ballot) the voter’s ballot is changed as though the voter just changed their mind and now ranks their former, next-ranked-but-not-first-choice candidate as their new first choice.
Step 4: The ballot is then further adjusted by moving the remaining ranked choice candidates on the ballot up a click of preference rank positions. The former No. 3 choice on the voter’s ballot becomes the new No. 2 choice on the ballot. The former No. 4 ranked choice candidate on the ballot becomes the No. 3 choice or preference and so on.
Go back to Step 2 for another runoff round.
Four easy steps, but notice this important fact:
Important RCV Fact: If the winning candidate was not the outright winner in the first round of RCV first-choice tabulation then the winning candidate got all the extra/additional “first choice” votes needed to reach 50 percent from what were originally second, or third, or fourth, or lower ranked choices.
The RCV system can produce some strange results. The ultimate winner may appear to be “tolerable” but was actually way down in the original ranked choice lists. The winning candidate might not be even remotely acceptable to many voters. This is because every ranked choice position on the voter’s ballot, no matter how low, is treated as some measure of the voter’s positive preference for the candidate even if the voter actually detests the candidate.
So why wouldn’t voters with a strong dislike for one or more candidates just not rank them? Two reasons. One, the election rules may require voters to assign a rank preference to every candidate. Two, by not ranking one or more unacceptable candidates the voter puts their ballot at risk of what’s called ballot exhaustion.
Important RCV Fact: “Ballot exhaustion occurs when a ballot is no longer countable in a tally as all of the candidates marked on the ballot are no longer in the contest. This can occur as part of RCV when a voter has ranked only candidates that have been eliminated (my note: Or if candidates have been left un-ranked) even though other candidates remain in the contest. In cases where a voter has ranked only candidates that did not make it to the final round of counting the voter's ballot is said to have been exhausted.” (Ballotpedia)
The risk of ballot exhaustion and having their ballot wasted encourages voters to put at least a lightweight positive “vote” for every candidate on their ballot (i.e., assign some low rank position for every candidate) even if the voter really feels that some candidates are not worthy of winning.
If you understand RCV, good for you. What percent of the voters do you think will get it?
Now on to the claimed “pros” for RCV.
Among the claimed “pros” for RCV is that RCV delivers the will of the majority of the electorate. The argument goes like this:
“Traditional “choose-one” elections often elect candidates who appeal to just a small portion of the electorate. Congressional candidates, for example, can win primaries with as little as 23% support. Unfortunately, the more candidates there are in a traditional election, the easier it becomes for the winner to have a weak plurality of support. RCV, by contrast, elects candidates who have the most support across the entire electorate. By ensuring votes are not wasted (my note: Voters can only be sure their vote is ‘not wasted’ by ranking all the candidates, even the ones they loath.), voters under an RCV system can be sure that elections are won by candidates with the most support. (my note: Elections may well be won by the least offensive candidate, not necessarily by the candidate with the most support) Data shows that 73% of RCV voters ranked the winning candidate as one of their top three choices.” (DividedWeFall)
My response to this is, “Do you know any voter who actually had three ‘top choices’ in any election?” Ranking candidates you would never want to win or that you know nothing about just so your ballot isn’t wasted/exhausted is not the same thing as having three “top choices”.
Another “pro” claimed for RCV is that it mutes or tones down the candidates and voters with the most focused views and strongest passions. However, I see this actually as a “con” for RCV. When did political passion for a particular set of values and public policies or even wholehearted support for a particular candidate become something negative that should be toned down?
Left or right, the passionate voters and candidates are the most active participants in the political process. Is it a good thing to have a system that intentionally diminishes the fervor of those most sincerely engaged in our democratic processes? I don’t think it is.
Furthermore, “toning down passionate voters” is just RCV-speak for ballot gerrymandering by diluting the voices of the voters with the stronger preferences. Unless there is an initial victory by a majority candidate the RCV system selects the winner on the basis of second, third, fourth, or even lower preference votes cast by voters who actually wanted someone else to win.
Proponents of RCV call this a victory for the will of the majority. I call it ballot gerrymandering.
