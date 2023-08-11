Paul Entrikin

...Or as I like to call it, ballot gerrymandering. Ranked choice voting (RCV) is another ploy by the progressive left to frustrate the fervor of the public’s growing desire for sensible candidates who support rational, fact-based decisions, and non-woke public policy. Before the progressive “brand” goes the way of Bud Lite the left is eager to enable new ways to muzzle the voices and votes of citizens crying out for leaders and representatives who will actually lead and legislate as per the will of their constituents.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

