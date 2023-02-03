By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.
I’m certainly not an expert on reservation resident culture or behaviors; however, I did learn a little about the varied relationships pet owners had with their pets during the SPOT (Stop Pet Overpopulation Today) spay/neuter clinics last year. Also, I was able to experience first-hand the overabundance of stray dogs on the reservation (often called “rez dogs”). These dogs appeared to have no owners or any specific person who cared for their well-being.
The SPOT spay/neuter clinics were held from June through October 2022 and provided free spay/neuters to Fort Hall reservation residents. To facilitate this, a generous grant from the ASPCA was managed through the Snake River Animal Shelter. Many residents took advantage of this, and I saw owners who cared very deeply for their furry family and essential employees (barn/shop cats, ranching dogs etc.). Unfortunately, there were those, in my opinion, who cared not so much.
Along with spay/neutering, your dog also comes with the responsibility of being a responsible pet owner to prevent or avoid adverse interactions with your pet.
Socialize your dog: Socialization is a good way to help prevent your dog from biting. Socializing your pet helps your dog feel at ease in different situations. By introducing your dog to people and other animals while it's a puppy, it feels more comfortable in different situations as it gets older. It's also important to use a leash in public to make sure that you are able to control your dog.
Selecting the right dog for your situation and family: Responsible pet ownership builds a solid foundation for dog bite prevention. Basics of responsible dog ownership that can help reduce the risk of dog bites include carefully selecting the dog that's right for your family, proper training, regular exercise and neutering or spaying your pet.
Educating your family: Educate yourself and your children about how — or whether — to approach a dog.
Avoid risky situations: It's important to know how to avoid escalating risky situations and to understand when you should and should not interact with dogs.
Like any tragic event, there are probably several reasons for the ultimate tragedy. Let’s not forget that the reservation runs amuck with ownerless dogs who were dumped on the reservation by local residents outside the reservation. This leads to feral packs and an overabundance of animals for immediate adoption from the fields without knowing the ingrained/learned behaviors of the animals.
I remember growing up in Pocatello where, upon misbehaving, my parents would threaten me by saying “we’re going to dump you on the reservation if you don’t straighten up.” I doubt my parents would have actually dumped me or my brothers on the reservation regardless of how bad we misbehaved. However, I have no doubt an unwanted animal would not have had similar consideration by many local residents.
For decades, there has been a consistent culture within the local resident population to dispose of unwanted animals on the Fort Hall Reservation. This is an indisputable fact well-known by local government, reservation authorities and non-reservation residents.
Since my return to Pocatello, I’m aware of two other “dog attacks” attracting media attention and resulting in significant injury. In October 2020 a 60-year-old female was attacked by several dogs and in March 2017 a 2-year-old was nearly killed when a pack of 11 dogs attacked him outside his family’s home. These apparently were the only two that were significant enough to be reported throughout the media. How many have occurred and not reported, or reported and not considered for public release?
Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement.
