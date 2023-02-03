Kelly Boodry

Kelly Boodry

By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.

I’m certainly not an expert on reservation resident culture or behaviors; however, I did learn a little about the varied relationships pet owners had with their pets during the SPOT (Stop Pet Overpopulation Today) spay/neuter clinics last year. Also, I was able to experience first-hand the overabundance of stray dogs on the reservation (often called “rez dogs”). These dogs appeared to have no owners or any specific person who cared for their well-being.

Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.