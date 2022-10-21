Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.

“Russian hackers have reportedly been blamed for a cyber attack on multiple US airports, including New York’s LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare, whose websites were taken offline.” (Yahoo News, Oct. 14, 2022.)

