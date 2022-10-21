Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.
“Russian hackers have reportedly been blamed for a cyber attack on multiple US airports, including New York’s LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare, whose websites were taken offline.” (Yahoo News, Oct. 14, 2022.)
I’ve written and warned about the risks of Russian cyber warfare and the Biden administration’s naïve, ineffective response to it. (“What’s No. 17?” July 21, 2021) It doesn’t look like all that woke diversity and equity has hardened our infrastructure defenses one bit over the past 18 months. What a surprise, rainbows don’t stop Russian lightning strikes.
I’ve lived in Western Europe. As you get to know the people you can tell that even after healing decades the experiences of WWII still shape the minds and the outlook of the people. This should not be a surprise. Look how long it is taking us to get over our Civil War. As profound an impact as WWII made in Western Europe and America, for Russia WWII was like a recurring Pearl Harbor, Corregidor, and the fall of France over and over again for years.
After WWII there were decades of USSR iron curtain darkness and state controlled media propaganda that constantly hyped the Great Patriotic War as a means of population control. All these experiences have left Russia and its people with a world view that’s very different from that of Washington politicians.
Russia and Russian leaders look like members of western societies, therefore it’s tempting to imagine they must think like us. After all, Russia has all the trappings of a European country. Their leaders wear suits. They have a parliament, a president, they drive on the correct side of the road. Our astronauts share the international Space station. It’s easy to USA-personify the Russian bear and imagine they think and process events as we do.
However, there is a whole national experience working in the Russian mind that Americans, last invaded in 1812, will never understand. We look for clues and make assumptions, but I don’t think we really understand what’s going on in Putin’s mind.
Having watched the Afghanistan surrender disaster we know just how incompetent the Biden administration is at both diplomacy and war. I have no confidence Biden and company have any idea how the Russian bear will react to increased external provocations or internal unrest. Even after being on the ground in Afghanistan for twenty years our “experts” grossly underestimated the resilience of the Taliban and didn’t predict the weakness of our proxy Afghanistan army.
Blind to the inner workings of the Russian mind, President Joe Biden, under the absolute control of nameless handlers, is on the brink of pushing us into a war, that win or lose, is of no strategic benefit to the USA whatsoever. Only those who cling tenaciously to power for power’s sake alone, sell weapons, and those who see opportunities in chaos will benefit from a war with Russia. (Please read ISJ column “Just one question,” Jan. 28, 2022)
I have yet to hear an answer to that question from President Biden so I’ll ask it again. “What will victory in Ukraine look like?”
If we don’t know what we are buying with our billions how will we know when the transaction is completed? How can we know if the prize, whatever it may be, is worth risking Armageddon?
I roundly criticized President Obama when he did virtually nothing to turn back Putin’s takeover of Ukraine’s Crimea. Obviously Putin took advantage of the next weak Democratic administration to take another bite of Ukraine. Those diplomatic failures can’t be undone now. Our billions are spent as are Putin’s. All those lost lives on all sides are gone and buried. At this point in the war Putin may be willing, even eager, to consolidate his military gains and call it “game over'' via some sort of cease-fire armistice.
Putin’s all in now. All his chips are on the table. For Putin it’s about his personal and national pride, his political position, and likely his actual life. He can not abide a clear defeat or a humiliating retreat from Ukraine.
Those who want to stoke the war and keep fueling it with our billions, hoping to bring about Putin’s downfall have no idea what the resulting chaos in Russia would be like. I rather doubt a post-Putin Russia would suddenly become a docile friend of the USA. Imagine having confusing, fragmented military command and controls in a huge country with thousands of nuclear weapons. Warlords with rockets; great, the world would be even closer to Armageddon.
If you haven’t figured it out yet, there aren’t going to be any clear winners in this conflagration. All the parties involved are already losers to a greater or lesser extent. It’s time and past time to just stop before the pride and bravo of all the Presidents involved blow us up.
Granted, much of the world would see an armistice as a “win” for Putin and a reward for “limited” military invasion. True, Biden (and by extension the USA) would lose face. Yes, Ukraine would lose more land, but could claim they fought the bear to a draw. If the war stops Ukraine would become a boomtown. Halliburton and other favored American construction companies would make millions spending all the billions of our overtaxed, inflated reconstruction dollars Biden is sure to throw their way.
An armistice would be a bitter pill for everyone to swallow, but it would take the world off the dangerous path to Armageddon. To put some salve on our administration’s wounds there are some “wins” Biden and the warmongers could claim.
Using their near total control over all forms of media and with prodigious gaslighting, the Democrats could spin an armistice into something of a win and save a bit of face. Sweden and Finland have finally gotten off the fence and are ready to join NATO. Hopefully Europe now sees the wisdom of President Donald Trump’s warnings about relying on Russian energy. And of course Putin would be further exposed as a tyrant with all that implies and for an even more isolated Russia.
Biden is too demented to stand up to his handlers and put a stop to our rush down the expensive, foolish, dangerous path to Armageddon. In fact he seems to be delighted at an opportunity to wag-the-dog and climb in the polls. The Democrats in Congress are controlled by their party’s apparatus and are acting like mindless drones. Republicans in Washington are mostly mute and drifting under weak leadership. The RINOs don’t even pretend to be representing the priorities of their constituents. The Fourth Estate’s mindless minions continue to carry oceans of water for the Democratic Party without spilling a drop.
It's been said so often now that it's become a trite warning, but the next rounds of elections must put a stop to those who have put the USA on so many self-destructive paths. Of all those dark paths none comes to a dead end so abruptly or with such devastation as does the road to Armageddon.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
