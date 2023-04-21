It’s evident that no political party has a monopoly on cheering for freedom. In fact, in this “land of the free,” any sort of open political opposition to freedom is unlikely to be tolerated, and politicians of all stripes regularly wave the freedom flag when they think they’ve done something to make freedom ring. It’s odd to recall, amidst all these pledges to the cause of freedom, that most politicians are legislators, whose essential function is to limit freedom by enacting laws that entail punishment for some particular form of its exercise.
Laws, of course, are made through a democratic process in which the majority decides what shall be permitted and what forbidden. But if one focuses on individual freedoms, one is more concerned with rights, than laws, for rights designate the ways in which individual freedoms are protected from the so-called “tyranny of the majority.”
Roughly speaking, a right is an assurance that you will not be impeded in doing what you choose to do as you make your way through life. And it does sometimes seem to be the case that Republicans, especially Republicans out here in the west, are particularly prone to declare that preserving your right to do so is the goal of their political activities. They exhibit a special admiration for individualism; for the self-made, self-directed, self-sufficient individual; for the person who exercises control over his or her own life and, as the saying goes, is “beholding to nobody.”
Republicans (again, especially those in the west) seem to also nurture a nostalgia for a past in which such self-reliance was essential — a past in which a man with a gun, in a sparsely inhabited American West, was close to being a law unto himself. It’s by no means accidental that gun ownership and publicly bearing arms is a prime element of personal freedom in the eyes of conservatives. (Even though it can be argued that that right is, according to the Constitution, not an individual right, but a right for state militia groups.)
It seems that some extreme-right Republicans even think that owning a gun will, someday, prove useful when Big Government decides (as they assume it eventually will) to take away our freedoms entirely. In any case, they choose to ignore the well-known correlation between the number of guns owned in the U.S. and the frequency of mass murder incidents in this country, insisting that the real problem is simply the inevitability of criminal behavior.
Another source of Republican preoccupation with individual freedom is their preference for “small” government. Small government implies a government that minds its own business and doesn’t meddle in people’s lives any more than is really necessary, thereby encouraging self-reliance and very likely resulting in fewer laws, hence less restriction upon individual freedom.
There is also a strong conservative link to that most individualistic of economic systems: capitalism. Republicans oppose taxation, especially progressive taxation, because, in their view, the individual earner should have the freedom to dispose of whatever profits he or she has reaped. Furthermore, if an individual does not work and reap, the reward should not be free food handouts or free medical attention, for, according to the capitalist ethic, individuals are free to fail, as well as succeed, and if they do so, they deserve whatever fate befalls them. That’s called “individual responsibility.”
One might suppose that a political party that admires individualism; that believes people should be free to go their own way and be who they really are; a party that admires those who refuse to be molded by public or governmental pressure and resist conforming to stereotypes of what someone else thinks a good citizen should be; that such a party would value the social diversity that such individualism would generate.
Yet Republicans have done just the opposite.
The Republican party has become a party that, when it discovered that it could legislate as it wished in states where it held commanding majorities, chose to close off individuality, personal initiative, self-determination and free choice.
It now denies women the freedom to choose whether or not to have children if they become pregnant. Even though, on a national scale, over 60 percent of voters favor the right to abortion, in about a third of the states, an abortion is now virtually impossible to obtain because of Republican laws.
It denies gay people the freedom to choose their paths through life not only in accord with their sexual natures, but with an assurance that those choices are theirs to make, as free individuals.
It denies transgender children the freedom to use tested, effective and available medical techniques to achieve some closer approximation to the sexual nature that they believe themselves to possess.
Republicans have turned out to be more than nostalgic about the past; they’re stuck there. And they want us to join them. They want us to join them via a game of “Let’s Pretend,” which goes like this: Let’s Pretend that humans are always either male or female; Let’s Pretend that all women are happy being mothers and housekeepers; Let’s Pretend that the richest 1 percent of Americans deserve to own 23 percent of the country’s entire wealth and that dark-skinned Americans should settle for less-than-equal status, just so they can live in this wonderful country. Finally, Let’s Pretend that if we lie to our children about the way the world is while they’re young enough, they’ll want to play Let’s Pretend when they grow up, just as we do.
Which is to say, Republicans seek to return us to a past era in which they feel comfortable, despite the fact that the rest of us now see just how unjust and prejudiced that era was — for women, for LGBTQ+ people, for non-whites and for the poor. And they are not merely passing laws to resurrect that past, they are trying to conceal its failures from the next generation by turning classrooms and the libraries into withholders, rather than conveyors, of the truth.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(1) comment
You better get a towel to wipe your mouth after that spiel of leftist diarrhea. Good God you people
Are a broken record. Rationalize all you want but
We take the right to bear arms, like it or not. I'm sure that the people in Idaho are as sick of you as
You are living in a red state. Maybe you should think about moving, cause here in Idaho, we don't
Embrace communism.
