It’s evident that no political party has a monopoly on cheering for freedom. In fact, in this “land of the free,” any sort of open political opposition to freedom is unlikely to be tolerated, and politicians of all stripes regularly wave the freedom flag when they think they’ve done something to make freedom ring. It’s odd to recall, amidst all these pledges to the cause of freedom, that most politicians are legislators, whose essential function is to limit freedom by enacting laws that entail punishment for some particular form of its exercise.

Laws, of course, are made through a democratic process in which the majority decides what shall be permitted and what forbidden. But if one focuses on individual freedoms, one is more concerned with rights, than laws, for rights designate the ways in which individual freedoms are protected from the so-called “tyranny of the majority.”

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

