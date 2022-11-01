"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." — Abraham Lincoln
For a democracy to thrive, everyone must agree to disagree, accept the results of the election, and then move on after a peaceful transfer of power. That’s how democracy, however flawed, works. Now we have a sinister evolution of creatures called election deniers, even though Christopher Krebs, head of cybersecurity for then-President Donald Trump, declared the 2020 election secure and fair. With the exception of Donald Trump, the Republicans actually did well.
On “60 Minutes,” John Poulos, CEO of Dominion, demonstrated how his voting machines worked and addressed the baseless claims against his company. Dominion electronic voting machines allow voters to cast their votes electronically, or to use paper ballots with optical scanning devices to tabulate ballots. It is impossible to cheat with these machines, and it is absurd to believe that a vote cast for the American president in 2020 was altered by thugs in Venezuela. Despite that, Dominion faced fierce criticism after the 2020 election when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Trump’s people and some followers promoted conspiracy theories that the election was stolen. There is absolutely no evidence for that. Lawyers for Trump — Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani — knew the claims were baseless, yet they lied in public. Powell is facing disbarment and Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, announced Giuliani is a “target” regarding Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 Georgia election. Unfortunately, the big lie continues.
What is disturbing is that Poulos still faces death threats against himself and his family. They don’t answer the door unless they know who is knocking. We had the recent home invasion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and the attack on her 82-year-old husband, Paul. The intruder, armed with a hammer, was actually looking for Nancy Pelosi. During the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the insurgents came very close to catching and possibly executing Vice President Mike Pence for not overturning the 2020 election results. Has it come to this?
Over 300 Republican candidates for state and national office were identified by CBS News as "election deniers" who do not accept the results of the 2020 presidential election as legitimate. With midterm elections coming up, one of those election deniers is Abraham Hamadeh, former Maricopa County prosecutor and U.S. Army captain, running for Arizona’s attorney general. He would be the “people's lawyer” for Arizona. Hamadeh proudly displays a semi-auto pistol on his website photo. Another 2020 election denier is Kari Ann Lake, a Republican running for governor of Arizona. Lake is also against vaccination and mask mandates.
Kevin Naff, the editor and a co-owner of the Washington Blade in 1969, the nation’s oldest and most acclaimed LGBT news publication, had this warning: “Our very democracy is at stake in this election, and soon it could be taken from us. And that's what this election, I think, is about. Because when these election deniers come into office as secretaries of state and in roles where they control the process, and somebody wins an election that they don't like, they'll overturn it. And will we care then? It'll be too late."
Is this paranoia or a true concern? Witness the political ads showing armed right-wing candidates.
I do hope that the American people vote for candidates of their choice who represent their ideals and beliefs, but I also hope that voters reject a candidate who denies the 2020 election results. This denial undermines the very foundation of democracy, itself.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
