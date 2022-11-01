"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." — Abraham Lincoln

For a democracy to thrive, everyone must agree to disagree, accept the results of the election, and then move on after a peaceful transfer of power. That’s how democracy, however flawed, works. Now we have a sinister evolution of creatures called election deniers, even though Christopher Krebs, head of cybersecurity for then-President Donald Trump, declared the 2020 election secure and fair. With the exception of Donald Trump, the Republicans actually did well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.