The Democratic Party’s power hungry apparatus sat down with their “How to stop Trump” menu looking for a tasty entrée. They were salivating for something new and delicious. The Russia, Russia, Russia borscht had lost its savior and gone stale. Even CNN could only stomach so much of the false pee-tape story. The foreign bank financial goulash the DNC was counting on to force President Donald Trump to cash-in didn’t pay off either. Thirty year old allegations of rape were way past their “use by” date. The Jan. 6 committee’s final partisan report was on the menu, but it was cooked up with too many missing and adulterated ingredients. Like an over-baked Christmas fruitcake, no one was buying it.
Then on the last page of their grubby, well worn menu of poison pills the Democrats found what was sure to be the killing concoction, President Trump’s tax returns! Oh how the Democrats struggled and strained to get the off-menu order for Trump’s taxes out of the kitchen and on the table. It took over four years of legal and political maneuvering to get six years of Trump’s personal tax returns into the public domain.
Now think for just a moment. If there had been anything in those “confidential” returns that would have embarrassed Trump or hurt him politically would a weaponized IRS have kept silent for years and years? How many deep-state leakers do imagine would have jumped on that. The IRS, already exposed and forced to admit targeting conservative organizations, would have leaked the news like a colander.
If the Democrats could get 50 reputable “intelligence” officers to lie about Hunter’s Laptop from Hell and get Twitter et al. to censor/suppress a fair election, surely they could round up 50 CPAs for another round of lies and misrepresentations about Trump’s finances.
But they didn’t. And now that Trump’s tax returns are out there what do we know? First of all I know I want his accountants to do my taxes too. So should you. They know the tax codes and follow the laws and the allowed deductions to the letter. The worst even CNN could say was, “Returns shed light on questionable tax claims” in relation to some tiny (for a billionaire) inter-family loans and some interest payments Trump reported in, gasp, round numbers!
Trump did not take his Social Security benefits. He didn’t hide income with claims of charitable contributions. Trump paid foreign taxes on his business dealings overseas, too. He donated his presidential salary. We know that in recent years during his time in office Trump lost more money than you or I will ever make in our lifetime. I wonder, how does this compare to the family finances of the Democratic leaders of the House, the Senate or the White House? Will we ever know?
I hope all the liberals, so famished by Trump Derangement Syndrome, enjoy another Trump nothing burger. It may be their last one. There is a new chef in the House now. Who knows what juicy entrées will be served up in the next couple of years.
CNN recently provided a menu of today’s “specials” the House of Representatives might chow-down on now that they are acting in their role of our new health inspector. CNN’s list is short, but that’s just as well. A full menu of this administration’s malfeasance would be tediously long.
1. The southern border. (Actually the lack of a border.)
2. The Afghanistan withdrawal. (Actually the Afghanistan humiliation and capitulation.)
3. The origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Actually the Chinese virus.)
4. The Department of Justice. (In particular the FBI arm of the Democratic Party.)
5. Hunter Biden. (Actually the extended Biden family including the “Big Guy” and the associated media censorship.)
Any diner hungry for truth and accountability has to be salivating to take a bite out of any of these succulent dishes. There is actual meat on those bones if only our new Congress has the teeth to chew on them.
P.S. Late breaking news…
Can you keep a secret? Don’t worry about it if you can’t. Vice President Joe Biden couldn’t keep his Top Secrets secure either. Will a couple of dozen FBI agents with actual assault rifles be at his door anytime soon? Can we look forward to seeing FBI-arranged photos of the documents on the fake news networks? No, that treatment is only for the Democratic Party’s political enemies. Never mess with a Biden.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
