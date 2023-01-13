The Democratic Party’s power hungry apparatus sat down with their “How to stop Trump” menu looking for a tasty entrée. They were salivating for something new and delicious. The Russia, Russia, Russia borscht had lost its savior and gone stale. Even CNN could only stomach so much of the false pee-tape story. The foreign bank financial goulash the DNC was counting on to force President Donald Trump to cash-in didn’t pay off either. Thirty year old allegations of rape were way past their “use by” date. The Jan. 6 committee’s final partisan report was on the menu, but it was cooked up with too many missing and adulterated ingredients. Like an over-baked Christmas fruitcake, no one was buying it.

Then on the last page of their grubby, well worn menu of poison pills the Democrats found what was sure to be the killing concoction, President Trump’s tax returns! Oh how the Democrats struggled and strained to get the off-menu order for Trump’s taxes out of the kitchen and on the table. It took over four years of legal and political maneuvering to get six years of Trump’s personal tax returns into the public domain.

