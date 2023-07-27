Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

It’s a race to the courthouse to see who is found guilty of criminal offenses first. The game plan for both the Democrats and the Republicans is almost identical: make the top guy of the opposition ineligible to run for office in 2024.

The Democrats’ previous efforts have all failed to deflate the committed enthusiasm of the Trump base. Now they are noticing the few remaining independent voters swinging toward Trump over Biden. In fact, the more the progressive pantheon tries to discredit Trump the higher he often goes in the polls.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Where is the city limit? I thought the FBI building was in Poky. Either Trump or Vivek is going to abolish the FBI.....and that building can be turned

Into a prison for enemies of the state.....who happen to be all over these Journal pages.

