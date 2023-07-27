It’s a race to the courthouse to see who is found guilty of criminal offenses first. The game plan for both the Democrats and the Republicans is almost identical: make the top guy of the opposition ineligible to run for office in 2024.
The Democrats’ previous efforts have all failed to deflate the committed enthusiasm of the Trump base. Now they are noticing the few remaining independent voters swinging toward Trump over Biden. In fact, the more the progressive pantheon tries to discredit Trump the higher he often goes in the polls.
The efforts by Republicans to expose and explain the depth and length of the ongoing criminal corruption of the Biden family, with the Big Guy at the helm, have not been able to arouse the fake news mainstream media or the lapdog Department of Justice into responsible action.
Of course, the base of the Democratic Party have not even heard about the Biden corruption from NPR, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, the New York Times, the Washington Post or the Huffington Post. It seems that if you have every three letter agency, the mainstream media, and every social media platform at your coordinated beck and call most anything can be covered up. Having 50-plus players in the intelligence community ready to lie for you doesn’t hurt either, but as effective as that was to sway and help steal the 2020 election, that tactic is too well known now.
Nothing has worked to the satisfaction of either party so now the Democrats’ approach is to use the hammer of courthouse trials with the obedient DOJ and TDS-infected state attorneys generals and Soros-owned prosecutors swinging the mallet.
Some bolder Republicans threaten to use the courthouse of congress and impeachment proceedings against President Biden and key administration officials. Impeachment is a powerful tool to be sure, but without a stronger hold on the House of Representatives or a majority in the Senate, and with Congress out of session for weeks, the threat sounds like a bit of a bluff at the moment. We shall see if the fervor for impeachment grows or wains over August.
The Democrats have a head start on the race to the courthouse and have a team effort going on to find something, anything, that will stick on President Donald Trump. It’s a shotgun approach that is attempting to distract Trump with so many charges that he mounts an ineffective defense against one or more of the charges that might be used as an excuse to keep him off of the ballot in 2024. The deep state 's hope is that a jury from a Democratic Party enclave renders a guilty verdict for one or more of the charges. As I have explained before, grand jury indictments can be just rubber stamp gilding of the prosecutors bias or vendetta. Convictions count, indictment not so much.
Meanwhile the boxes of classified documents next to Biden’s Corvette seem to be of little interest to the DOJ or the FBI. What a surprise. The evidence and testimonies of Biden business insiders and the incriminating evidence on the Laptop From Hell have never been investigated by the FBI. It’s pretty clear that the DOJ in general and the FBI in particular are not going to abandon the current two-tier “justice” system and become credible on their own.
An aside: My efforts to get our Chubbuck FBI office to share even background information about their levels of document classification and the requirements for safeguarding said documents have been stonewalled. I was given a dead-end phone number to call and what I suspect was a fictitious contact name who never returned my messages.
So who will win the race to the courthouse? What would “winning” even look like? Should President Biden be impeached, his conviction is doubtful. The press will continue to lie and obscure the implications of the evidence. The DOJ will never take up a case against a sitting President Biden. Should Biden withdraw for “medical reasons” the energy to bring his family’s corruption to justice will wane.
Should Trump be convicted of a crime that could be an excuse to keep him off of the 2024 ballot in Democratic Party-run states, the election will be even less credible than the last one. The write-in ballots alone would keep the election results in doubt for months.
This race to the courthouse seems like a race neither side can win.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
