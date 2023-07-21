Todd Thomas NEW

The great humorist Will Rogers said, “I never met a man I didn’t like.” I am going to alter that a bit by saying, “I never heard a Steely Dan song I did not love!” So imagine my delightful surprise when over the Muzak system at Stokes Marketplace I heard an early SD hit called “Pretzel Logic.” A funky, bluesy strain that fully displays their vocal and instrumental genius. Horns, drums, guitar riffs with a back beat shuffle from one of their early albums of 1974. The same vinyl disc has the more famous “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” as well as another favorite of mine, “Any Major Dude Will Tell You.”

As I listen to their sometimes cryptic lyrics, I wonder, who is Rikki? What number are we talking about here? Should I write it down for her or can I just save it on my phone and then share the contact information with her? Better yet, I’ll just send it off in a letter to myself!

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

