Why did popular authors like Edna Ferber and Willa Cather continue to write conventional fiction while living lives that were far from conventional?

I have always loved explorations of such literary topics that sink deeper into complex thought amidst the bombardment of superficial sound bytes that today's media subjects us to. That is why I was delighted to see that Idaho State University professor Amanda Zink's monograph, "Fictions of Western American Domesticity: Indian, Mexican, and Anglo Women in Print Culture, 1850–1950," came out in paperback this summer. Zink shows how a variety of writers championed and challenged the ideology of domesticity.

