Just before the recent national elections, in a commentary upon the probable outcome of those elections, a local columnist proposed an account of the nation’s political troubles that focused upon an interesting allegation, viz., that too many people have become ideologues.
By that, he seems to have meant that too many people have come to have an unquestioning, unshakable belief in a broad set of political ideas promulgated by one or the other of the two major political parties, with the consequence that the devotees of those political parties are now so completely hostile to one another that no common ground, or mutual respect exists between them, and hence no productive agreements or compromises seem possible.
This allegation was not, it must be noted, simply a partisan attack on an opposing party; it was a general condemnation of party members, a sort of “plague on both your houses” analysis, which asserted, in effect, that both Republicans and Democrats are guilty of surrendering their intellectual independence to the ideologies of their respective parties. It is only the swing voters, our columnist proclaimed, who are “persuadable by arguments as opposed to ideology,” that are capable of engaging in the political process with constructive results.
This account of our situation has some initial plausibility. It’s consistent with the widely-accepted “polarization” diagnosis of our country’s dilemma, which postulates that there is an increasing degree of extremism in political viewpoints, as well as an expansion of the sorts of ideas and attitudes that are treated as legitimate components of a political position.
The columnist uses the term “Ideologue” to characterize those who are, as he sees it, trapped in the sticky dogmatic resins exuded by the major political parties, and are henceunable or unwilling to exercise their capacity to make independent judgments. He sees them as engaged in a rote repetition of their party’s platform whenever they encounter the fervent, but equally superficial postulates of the opposition party. “Ideologue,” in other words, is a term of derision; a word that these party-liners would never apply to themselves, for it denotes someone who has bought into a party’s ideology lock, stock and barrel, without critical examination of that ideology’s component assertions. According to our columnist, “ideologue” is a “slanderous term,” that none who deserve the label would admit to, but he has justly applied.
Yet the account has problems, and at this point, I would like to say a few words on behalf of myself and my fellow ideologues.
Our columnist seeks to discredit those of us who largely agree with the ideologies of the parties to which we belong, by constructing an entirely ad hominem argument. He does not argue that the political doctrines to which we subscribe are mistaken, or trivial, or the product of false assumptions or selfish motives; instead, he describes us as witless dupes, who parrot the party line simply because that’s what we’ve been talked into. In other words, we are all compulsive joiners who have happily disabled our own individual faculties of judgment in order to engage in group-think and experience the pleasures of vehemently affirming borrowed convictions.
That is our columnist’s portrait of an ideologue. It’s not mine. For me, being a political ideologue is simply being someone who has given enough thought to politics to reach some certainty in the form of a basic political ideology. Some elements of that ideology may be firmly believed, others may be only tentative and provisional, but they, together, constitute a sizable number of premises that have been carefully mulled over, and conclusions from those premises that are logically compatible and not the product of assumed facts or wishful thinking. It is an ideology designed to facilitate decision-making when faced with playing a responsible role as a participating member of a democracy.
I am such an ideologue. I might mention that I was, at one time, a teacher of philosophy, a job that requires a certain familiarity with systems of thought. It’s perhaps more accurate to say that I was an “ideologist,” one who is conversant with such systems of thought and capable of discussing and criticizing them. I might add that I am well aware that political philosophies contain premises regarding rights and obligations that cannot, by their nature, be known with certainty.
As an ideologue of the Democrat persuasion, I would admit to having some doubt about the appropriateness of using the word “ideologue” to describe some Republicans. It strikes me that, at least for most MAGA Republicans, ideas are not prominent elements of their political convictions. These are the Republicans who, under Trump’s influence, chose to refrain from producing a political platform for the 2020 election. What produced solidarity within Trump’s party seems to me to not so much shared ideas, as shared emotions. Hatred, anger, fear, contempt, nostalgia; those are what fused Trump’s supporters together. Trump himself was certainly not an ideologue; he had no ideas, no political ideology, he had only his own greed, a lust for power, and a pathetic need to be admired, to guide his political choices.
But for a great many voters, it is insulting to suggest that they did nothing more than vote as their party told them to. It seems to me that the mid-term elections demonstrated that there are a lot of conscientious ideologues out there; people who hold well-considered beliefs regarding threats to the future of democracy, and the danger that all women will be denied the right to determine for themselves how they should respond to becoming pregnant.
Finally, I think one is entitled to ask this question; “Is our columnist himself an ideologue?” After all, isn’t it likely that most of us columnists are ideologues? And isn’t it a bit presumptuous for one ideologue to categorize as unworthy of serious consideration the views of other ideologues, just because they happen to coincide with the doctrines of a political party?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
