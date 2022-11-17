Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

Just before the recent national elections, in a commentary upon the probable outcome of those elections, a local columnist proposed an account of the nation’s political troubles that focused upon an interesting allegation, viz., that too many people have become ideologues 

By that, he seems to have meant that too many people have come to have an unquestioning, unshakable belief in a broad set of political ideas promulgated by one or the other of the two major political parties, with the consequence that the devotees of those political parties are now so completely hostile to one another that no common ground, or mutual respect exists between them, and hence no productive agreements ocompromiseseem possible.   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.