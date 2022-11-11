Amou Haji has died. He was considered the dirtiest person in the world because he had not bathed in over 60 years. He lived in a hole in the ground most of his life. But as Haji grew older, the town’s people, mostly living in poverty themselves, built a cinder block shelter for him, and he lived part time in the little shelter and part time in the depression in the ground that was so familiar to him. Apparently, childhood trauma created this anomaly. The villagers did not consider him just a dirty person; they saw him as a human being, not a label given to him by the media.
We could all learn something from this basic expression of humanity. Compassion is something that some in our society express with verbal and/or physical support. Yet, when it comes to intangible concepts like politics or religion, common decency evaporates and vitriol explodes. Media and political factions use rhetoric to divide people, because being incensed pays off for both the media, rabid power-hungry politicians and ultra-conservative religious organizations. It appears the public loves to hate. Unfortunately, any person with an opposing philosophy is no longer seen as human and have become ‘the enemy’.
It saddens me when I read an article, see a news item, letter to the editor or hear a politician ignore our commonality and our right to personal opinions by labeling that person a Democrat or Republican, Christian, Muslim or Jew, Black, brown, Asian or white, and/or focus on sexual divergence (because they believe a person’s sexuality should be monitored). And, they exclude any concept of the individual or group of individuals as human beings, while providing a target to hate by applying a label they deem insulting. It is easier to generalize and vilify individuals on an opposing spectrum of beliefs, and that is used to incite hatred and divisiveness while increasing violence against “the enemy.” So, who has the right to decide who is right or wrong? It seems conservative talking heads in the media arbitrarily make those decisions by providing half truths and shocking accusations to suck the weakest of humanity into their vortex of “us against them.” It is a profitable and exploitative stunt. And if anyone believes they will be able to participate in a new world order, brought on by autocrats, has not paid attention to history.
Human beings vilify an entire portion of the population as pedophiles, chemical castrators of children, killing babies, in and out of the womb, assisting suicides, police hating, drug using, pole-dance supporters for children’s parties, and porn pushers. They push the concept that an entire segment of the population living in your community participates in wild blood thirsty frenzies of destruction, and it is pathetic. Labeling themselves as normal, while falling for the brain-cell killing media used to indoctrinate them, is pathetic. Donald Trump, borrowing his philosophy from Hitler, perpetuates the opinion that if one tells a lie often enough, idiots will eventually believe that lie; believing political rhetoric, in itself, is disturbing. Do any of these puppets actually believe their friends and neighbors are that evil? When will rational thinking replace sycophantic behavior?
Dishonesty, duplicity and deception are the key ingredients in human nature’s desire for power, which creates divisiveness and war. The followers of these power-hungry individuals relinquish their rationality to support someone who speaks to their insecurities. The current atmosphere of divisiveness reminds me of Carl Sagan’s “The Pale Blue Dot,” an essay expressing his awe at seeing a photo of the earth, taken from the spacecraft Voyager 1 in 1990, as a tiny pinpoint of light.
“From this distant vantage point, the Earth might not seem of any particular interest. But for us, it's different. Consider again that dot.
“That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there — on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.
“The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that in glory and triumph they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of this pixel on the scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner. How frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds. Our posturing, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity — in all this vastness — there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.” — Carl Sagan
Sagan’s comments resonate even more today as we see the number of individuals who label and attack for intangible ideals rather than true evil. Individuals who were, and are, so thirsty for power, resort to spreading false stories to fan those flames of hate. If it is negative and hateful toward a large segment of the population, you can be assured it’s a lie being spoon-fed to the powerless, short sighted and naive.
We all have choices. We can be hoodwinked by corrupt politicians, religious zealots and hate groups or we can adhere to something larger than ourselves like abnegation (intelligence), dauntlessness (bravery), candor (honesty) and amity (peacefulness ). The latter is much easier and more emotionally rewarding than falling into the trap of negativity, generalizations and labeling members of your community as inhumane and evil.
Amou Haji may have been the dirtiest person on earth, but he was not evil. The abuse he suffered as a child did not produce a hateful, vindictive human being. Our society has become increasingly eager to harm and label citizens whose opinions and ideals do not match their empty-headed rants. Placing odious labels and repulsive behaviors onto others is used by the power hungry to stir up bitter rivalries. The truly dirtiest humans are those who call themselves christians and do exactly the opposite of what their Jesus commands. They cannot seem to distinguish the rantings of a “dictator-wanna-be” from reality.
Narcissism was once considered a mental illness, but we have become a nation of narcissists who refuse to recognize that our fellow citizens have feelings, opinions, beliefs and that their lives have meaning.
Are you an Amou Haji wallowing in hate?
Helen Delahunt-Avila of Pocatello is a graduate of the University of Washington where she earned bachelor’s degrees in history and comparative religions and a master’s in international studies.
