Amou Haji has died. He was considered the dirtiest person in the world because he had not bathed in over 60 years. He lived in a hole in the ground most of his life. But as Haji grew older, the town’s people, mostly living in poverty themselves, built a cinder block shelter for him, and he lived part time in the little shelter and part time in the depression in the ground that was so familiar to him. Apparently, childhood trauma created this anomaly. The villagers did not consider him just a dirty person; they saw him as a human being, not a label given to him by the media.

We could all learn something from this basic expression of humanity. Compassion is something that some in our society express with verbal and/or physical support. Yet, when it comes to intangible concepts like politics or religion, common decency evaporates and vitriol explodes. Media and political factions use rhetoric to divide people, because being incensed pays off for both the media, rabid power-hungry politicians and ultra-conservative religious organizations. It appears the public loves to hate. Unfortunately, any person with an opposing philosophy is no longer seen as human and have become ‘the enemy’.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.