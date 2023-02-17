Bringing an animal into our lives is a gift not only that we provide for the animal but to ourselves. Unfortunately, many times an animal looking for that forever home is judged by potential adopters more as an object and less as a vital addition to a family.
The decision to adopt an older animal can also take on lifesaving importance because they are usually the last to be adopted. According to the ASPCA, senior dogs, for example, have a 25 percent adoption rate, compared to the 60 percent adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies.
While senior pets are in shelters for many of the same reasons as younger animals, they are often surrendered or abandoned simply as a function of their age.
Older animals may end up in shelters or with rescue organization for many different reasons:
• Their previous pet parents may be ill or elderly themselves and no longer able to care for them physically or financially.
• Some mature pets are given up by their families as they age and become sick, incapacitated or simply unable to participate in activities they enjoyed as younger animals.
• Others are cast aside when their guardians tire of caring for them or become intolerant of the inevitable challenges of an aging pet.
• It’s also very unfortunate that animals who become incontinent, lose their sight or hearing — or both — or who show other effects of age can go quickly from beloved family member to a perceived burden.
However, it’s important to know and share some of the reasons why a senior pet may be the best match for you, including the following:
• An older animal has an established temperament, unlike a puppy who may chew up your favorite shoes or kitten who may unsuspectingly crawl up your body with those razor-sharp claws. An older animal may ensure that a certain dog or cat will be the right match from the get-go.
• Because a senior pet is already fully grown, there is no mystery about whether the animal’s size will be compatible with your home environment; whether the animal will grow to be too big for you to manage or whether your new pet’s personality will be a good fit with you
• Most senior pets are already house- or litter box-trained, and in the case of dogs, many know basic leash manners. Their history prior to adoption, including any potential abuse or mistreatment, may shape how quickly they adapt to their new home, human family and routines.
• Older animals already have their routines, and while they still love to play, they love to relax, cuddle and nap as well. They are emotionally mature and more mellow than younger pets. Although they require exercise like any pet, it does not need to be as frequent or vigorous as with a younger animal. As a result, older dogs and cats tend to fit more easily into your daily routines.
• A senior animal may already know some basic commands and will be responsive to learning more. They have more focus and attention than puppies or kittens and may have undergone obedience training with their previous owners or shelter staff. They may already be leash trained, have experience with routine grooming and know basic house manners. At the same time, companion pets are wired to please their human guardians and typically are fast learners — especially when it benefits them to learn something new.
• Older animals will adapt to a new family given love and time. While you might not be your senior dog’s or cat’s first family (or even his second or third), once you adopt and shower your pet with love you will be his/her only family. Also, if you discuss with anyone who has adopted a more mature dog or cat they will tell you that they are convinced their pets know they have been saved. Just one look in their eyes and you can see they are saying, “Thank you for saving my life.”
All animals deserve loving homes, but some cases are more urgent than others, and surprising matches can be made if adopters simply check their expectations at the shelter or rescue door.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
The Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) sells low cost spay-neuter certificates, for Bingham County residents only, on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the BCHS building in Blackfoot (766 S. Broadway) or by appointment. For more information, call BCHS at 208-680-3881.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) holds an adoption day the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 pm. It is located at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.