Bringing an animal into our lives is a gift not only that we provide for the animal but to ourselves. Unfortunately, many times an animal looking for that forever home is judged by potential adopters more as an object and less as a vital addition to a family.

The decision to adopt an older animal can also take on lifesaving importance because they are usually the last to be adopted. According to the ASPCA, senior dogs, for example, have a 25 percent adoption rate, compared to the 60 percent adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. 

Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement. 

