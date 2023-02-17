Todd Thomas NEW

His birthday was last Sunday but with Lincoln Day events starting to occur around the Idaho Republican enclaves, I thought it still timely to write something about good ole Abe.

I suppose more words have been written about our 16th president than any other. So nothing I can compose will shed any new light or knowledge except to show my respect and admiration for the man. If I were to host a picnic and be able to invite three heroes from history, my guest list would invariably include Jeff Gordon, Billy Gibbons (I realize neither are quite historical in the past tense) and Abraham Lincoln. Not sure what I should serve as a menu item. I doubt I would be able to speak much but my ears and attention would be on high alert. His 6-foot, 4-inch stature would help emphasize his grand oratory skills and master raconteur personality. I wonder what parallels he might draw between our current political landscape and his own. I pray he would not identify many similarities in the divisiveness of 1860 and 2023. I am definitely gonna snap some selfies to prove I am two inches taller!

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

