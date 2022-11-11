Cal Thomas

If Republicans could not score their "red wave" victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what's next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn't win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?

Voters in Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman, a hard-core leftist who believes, in the middle of a crime wave, that a lot of violent criminals should be released from prison, or not be incarcerated at all. They apparently didn't care about his inability to speak clearly due to a stroke.

