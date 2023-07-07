Cal Thomas

It may not have had the significance of the Emancipation Proclamation, or the civil rights legislation of the 1960s, but last week's ruling by the Supreme Court that affirmative action in college admissions violates the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause is an important advancement toward equality for all.

Reaction to the 6-3 decision has been mostly predictable. Many on the left, including President Joe Biden, moan that it is a setback and they promise to try to circumvent the ruling. The president claimed it is not "a normal court." To a liberal, normal is only when the court rules in their favor.

