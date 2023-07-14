On July 1, the Idaho state government left its old fiscal year and entered a new one, which means a new state budget has taken effect.

There have been changes. One of the smallest, almost microscopic in dollar amount, has gotten little attention in the state. But it could turn into a matter of life and death, and it could make Idaho notably dangerous (well, more so) for women who become pregnant or have children. And it’s worth mentioning here as a point of context that, as researchers worldwide have noted, “The United States has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality among high-income countries.”

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His book “What Do You Mean by That?” can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.