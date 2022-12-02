My eye was caught by a recent article in the ISJ (Wednesday, Nov. 30) noting that the Idaho State Legislature to this point has paid to private attorneys $276,495 in legal fees to defend Idaho’s recently enacted anti-abortion laws. That’s over and above what our Attorney General’s Office has provided.
I’m just an ordinary citizen, a simple Idaho country boy whose worldview and values were formed back in the middle of the 20th century, and doubtless I’m not sophisticated enough to understand the subtle workings of the current Legislature and current private law practices. But I’ve got to say, something in that situation smells off to me — really off. And in more ways than one.
Let’s just say hypothetically that you are paying a private law firm $500 per billable hour. (That figure will sound obscenely large to most Idahoans, a great many of whom work for less than $20 an hour, even to those better paid who work for under $50 an hour.) At that rate, for your quarter million plus so far you would have bought 553 hours, the equivalent of 69 days, 14 forty-hour work weeks.
If the hypothetical billable amount per hour is less, you’ve bought even more time.
Now to be sure, even unsophisticated me understands that that law firm has to do a fair bit of legal research — most of which is probably being done not by the pricey lawyer(s) at the top themselves but by paralegals, who are certainly not being paid anything like $500 an hour. And you have to throw in some hours for secretarial assistance — much more modestly paid of course. And it costs something to maintain an office.
Of course, the hot-shot lawyers will also have to be paid for spending some days in the courtroom arguing before the Idaho Supreme Court, but those hours, I assume, have not yet been billed and will be in addition to the current quarter million plus.
But when the big boys sit down to analyze the precedents and formulate their arguments, how many eight-hour days will they need? Really? How complicated can the arguments get? Really? There are not all that many possible positions on the abortion question to ponder.
Should legal justice really have to be so incredibly expensive?
And why does the conservative Idaho Legislature think we have to hire private lawyers at extra expense when something like 60 lawyers are employed in the Attorney General’s Office? Is no one there competent to argue before the Idaho Supreme Court on behalf of the state? (That does seem bizarre.) Are the questions surrounding abortion so subtle, so nuanced?
I don’t know. Maybe there are just some super brilliant lawyers from Nampa and Las Vegas, whose powers of analysis and persuasion far exceed the rest of the lawyerly tribe, who will therefore be able to bedazzle the ordinary minds of the Idaho Supreme Court justices regardless of fact and precedent. In which case, maybe they’re worth their exorbitant fees. Is that how the Legislature sees it?
Excuse me, but to this ordinary citizen it seems clear that outgoing Republican AG Lawrence Wasden’s legally grounded AG office thought much of what this extreme Republican Legislature has been trying to do on abortion and other issues is legally indefensible.
Hence the need for House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and their minions to hire outside lawyers who are willing (for the right price) to argue for their questionable legislative actions. (Really, they needed two outside law firms involved? Naïve, unsophisticated me, I guess.)
Those who think that the Attorney General’s Office should be a team player and a support for the Legislature, regardless of likely legal outcomes, should be heartened. With the recent election of Raul Labrador, who has declared that his modus operandi as AG will be to take political cues from the Legislature, perhaps it will not now be necessary for the Legislature to continue to spend millions from their Legislature Legal Defense Fund to retain private lawyers for highly questionable cases.
Of course, maybe my old school concern about unnecessary waste in government is silly. The leaders of our Idaho House and Senate must know what is best for Idaho. After all, Idaho’s a rich state with deep coffers and can easily afford duplicate services that support private enterprise, i.e. law practices, so no worries. After all, what’s a quarter million dollars and more here and there — only the price of a starter home in our state, as many discouraged young people are finding out.
Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.