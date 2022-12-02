Wayne Schow

Wayne Schow

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

My eye was caught by a recent article in the ISJ (Wednesday, Nov. 30) noting that the Idaho State Legislature to this point has paid to private attorneys $276,495 in legal fees to defend Idaho’s recently enacted anti-abortion laws. That’s over and above what our Attorney General’s Office has provided.

I’m just an ordinary citizen, a simple Idaho country boy whose worldview and values were formed back in the middle of the 20th century, and doubtless I’m not sophisticated enough to understand the subtle workings of the current Legislature and current private law practices. But I’ve got to say, something in that situation smells off to me — really off. And in more ways than one.

