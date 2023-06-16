The summer meetings of the Idaho GOP central committee are quickly approaching on June 23 and 24. Challis is the chosen location, only after Pocatello was offered and unfortunately unable to serve as host. Business at these meetings will consist of sub-committee members representing all regions of Idaho discussing and debating a variety of submitted resolutions and rules for possible adoption by the general membership of the state central committee. Once adopted, the state GOP executive committee chaired by Dorothy Moon can then use these rules to govern the political direction of all party members and candidates for public office on the Republican ticket. One question in my mind is of the necessity of legislative action on some of these rules to make them enforceable and of any efficacy to Idaho as a whole? Somebody smarter than me will have to answer that one.
My experience at both the state convention in Twin Falls in July 2022 and again at the winter meetings in Boise this past January 2023 included listening to debate and approaching the microphone myself to testify for or against versions of these same rules. Many were simply passed or forwarded to the upcoming summer meetings for a final vote. I found myself voting in the minority of many of these rules by casting a “no” vote. My reasons having a foundation of distaste for what appeared to me to be an attempt at consolidation of power to the party leadership and greatly reducing the democratic process of the voting public at the ballot box.
