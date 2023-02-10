Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

We've heard it all before. In fact, a recording of last year's State of the Union could have been replayed, saving President Joe Biden a trip to Capitol Hill.

Numbers can be selectively used to hide reality and advance one's political agenda. Both parties do this, but Democrats and their media allies do it better. It's important to go beyond the claims of success. For example, at the time of Biden's State of the Union last year, the president also claimed to have added millions of "new" jobs. There has been a large growth in government jobs, but a decline in private sector employment. It also depends on how one counts. Does a person coming back to the same job after the pandemic count as newly employed? Do people who work two or more jobs get counted more than once? What about part-time jobs?

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.