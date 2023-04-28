Participants are: Ms. PC (pro-choice) and Mr. PL (pro-life).
PL: I think that we should begin by agreeing upon a description of what abortion is. I propose this: “Abortion is the killing of an organism within a woman’s body that is genetically human and will, if conditions permit, develop into a human infant.”
PC: I can agree to that, but I must note that there are a great many people who translate one of the biblical Commandments as “Thou shalt not kill.” Your definition must not imply that a moral judgment is being made, for that is what our conversation is about.
PL: Quite so. I, in fact, believe that the Commandment in question is best translated using the word “murder,” rather than “kill,” so the issue is whether abortion is or isn’t murder, defined as “wrongful killing.”
PC: I think it’s worth stressing that humans kill one another all the time, yet only a subset of those cases count as wrongful acts. When our own state begins killing people with a firing squad, those killings (assuming that our courts have worked properly) will not be wrongful. Nor will deaths brought about by doctors at the request of people wishing to die. And in declared wars, of course, soldiers don’t inflict wrongful deaths on the enemy. Also not guilty are the driver who suffers a stroke and kills a pedestrian and the homeowner who kills an armed thief who broke into his house.
PL: I agree that the circumstances surrounding a killing are crucial in forming a moral evaluation of the act, but I reject one of your examples. As a Christian, I believe that God forbids humans to commit suicide.
PC: That’s an interesting case, and certainly illustrates how an assumption about God’s rules can transform what many regard as a morally neutral act into a wrongful, or, as you would say, a sinful one. I must note, however, that there is no evidence (not even evidence that a Christian would accept) that the Christian God believes humans to be his property. But that’s a topic for another discussion. Let me move on.
Among the circumstances that can alter the moral status of abortion are medical ones. It is sometimes the case that, without an abortion, a pregnant woman’s life will be in serious danger. In such cases, killing a fetus is clearly not wrongful. Even Catholic doctrine, which judges abortion to be a serious sin, reverses that judgment under such circumstances, but only if, first, an abortion is necessary to save the woman’s life (though exactly how there could be certainty about that is unclear) and, second, the doctor’s conscious intent is to save the life of the mother, not to kill the fetus. That second condition is rather absurd, but illustrates the doctrinal contortions required to deal with circumstances in which abortion seems justifiable.
PL: But most normal births do not involve such circumstances as these.
PC: True enough, so let me describe circumstances of a different sort; those involving women’s role in society. My thesis is that evolution has imposed burdens upon women that both can, and should, be lifted in order for them to experience a degree of control over their lives that men have long enjoyed.
Evolution has produced roughly equal urges to copulate in males and females, but very unequal consequences if doing so produces a fertilized egg. For the female, the gestation period is quite long (as it is for our close relatives, the apes), pregnancy can easily be disrupted, birthing is often difficult and dangerous, and human babies are quite immature when born, hence very vulnerable, so mothers must devote a substantial number of years of constant attention to their young to ensure that they reach maturity.
Given human females’ frequent periods of fertility, the relative ease of impregnation, and the tasks required after a child is born, motherhood has been a predominant occupation of human women for thousands of years. And that has had a profound effect upon their social role and status. It has been a factor in their subordination to men, as well as their inability to participate in a great variety of human endeavors. I do not deny that many women cherish and welcome motherhood, but many simply accept it as their lot, and some do not wish it at all. Many women have more children than they wish to have, and, if faced with an unexpected and unwanted pregnancy, especially when resources are low and there are other demands upon their time and energy, look for ways to terminate it. Historically, abortion has been practiced from ancient Egyptian times to the present, in all parts of the world, and has largely been an acceptable practice.
PL: None of this seems relevant to the issue at hand. As I see it, God created women to perform the most noble task imaginable — the perpetuation of the human race — and it is a betrayal of God’s intentions for women to evade that responsibility, especially if it involves, as it often does, murdering babies. Except for the endangerment of the mother’s life, I see no “extenuating circumstances” that would alter a judgment that abortion is wrongful killing. What leads you to think otherwise?
PC: Chiefly this: In America we have principles and goals. We believe in the basic equality of our citizens and try to provide equal opportunity for everyone. Yet, for most of our history, we have discriminated against women. For centuries, we have perpetuated the world of limited horizons that women have long inhabited; a world shaped by their biology, not their aspirations. For a time, we lifted the ban on abortion and gave women some control over their lives, and they flourished. Now states are trying to make biology their destiny once again. But the means of restoring women’s freedom and equality are already here. To deny women access to those means is to deny them the equal opportunity that America promises them.
You, PL, reject the idea that there are circumstances in ordinary birthing that make abortion morally acceptable. You seem drawn to the simplistic argument that, since a fetus is human and God says that killing a human is wrong, abortion is wrong.
But you have your own set of influencing circumstances: viz., that a benign deity created and governs the world, from which it follows that the world is essentially as it should be; so, women are as God made them, and their God-ordained purpose is to bear children. You also assume that there is a God-decreed moral code, unambiguous and absolute, which condemns abortion.
I, on the other hand, regard all living creatures as the product of evolution, and morality as a human invention that is subject to alteration. As for abortion, women now have the means to exercise considerable control over their reproductive systems (systems which, incidentally, evolved in a world dangerous to humans, not one in which humans are so plentiful that they threaten the diversity of the biosphere). They clearly have a right to exercise that control, and society must not stand in their way.
