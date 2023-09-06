My fellow columnist, Paul Entrikin, is decidedly opposed to ranked-choice voting (RCV) systems. I, on the other hand, think them to have some positive features, though, as I made clear in my column on that subject, I realize that the consequences of their use have not yet been extensively studied.

Mr. Entrikin takes it to be quite evident that when a voter votes in an RCV system and ranks all the candidates, he or she implies some level of approval for even the last-ranked candidate on that ballot, even when, in fact, the voter detests that candidate and wouldn’t vote for her if she was the only person running. As he puts it, RCV registers the voter’s “POSITIVE FEELINGS for [that] candidate.” 

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

