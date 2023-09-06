My fellow columnist, Paul Entrikin, is decidedly opposed to ranked-choice voting (RCV) systems. I, on the other hand, think them to have some positive features, though, as I made clear in my column on that subject, I realize that the consequences of their use have not yet been extensively studied.
Mr. Entrikin takes it to be quite evident that when a voter votes in an RCV system and ranks all the candidates, he or she implies some level of approval for even the last-ranked candidate on that ballot, even when, in fact, the voter detests that candidate and wouldn’t vote for her if she was the only person running. As he puts it, RCV registers the voter’s “POSITIVE FEELINGS for [that] candidate.”
I think that implication is simply not there, at least to anyone with an understanding of what “ranking” means. A ranking conveys information about how a voter regards the relative worth of candidates. It says nothing about how a voter assesses the absolute worth of any of them. So, to mark a candidate as your last choice among the candidates running for office means no more than that the candidate in question is, in your opinion, the least desirable candidate.
The standard, one-vote voting procedure, I might observe, tells us even less about the voter’s opinion of a candidate’s intrinsic worth. It certainly doesn’t tell us if there’s a candidate on the ballot that the voter despises. Entrikin would respond “At least it doesn’t imply that you like that candidate!” True, but RCV doesn’t tell you that either. What RCV tells you, again, is only that a voter regards one particular candidate as the least qualified on the ballot, and another as competent enough to be a second choice, and so forth.
One wonders if Mr. Entrikin frets about the fact that standard voting practice seems to imply that the candidate for whom I cast my ballot is, in my opinion, “the best” candidate for the job, even when, in fact, I thought none of the candidates fully-qualified for the position, and voted for one of them only because I thought she would do the least harm?
Mr. Entrikin dislikes what he seems to acknowledge is a tendency of RCV to encourage more moderate candidates to run for office. He believes in “political passion and commitment,.” and thinks offering voters “less-fervent, ‘moderate’ candidates” leads to electing indecisive leaders. He wants a vote in which he wholly agrees with one candidate and loathes another.
I have some sympathy with his feeling on this matter. Mr. Entrikin is – I think it’s safe to say – an immoderate Republican, if not an outright extremist. I am an equally immoderate Democrat. I would love it if a candidate for local office openly declared that capitalism is a disastrous economic policy for a world with eight billion people and finite resources. But still, if that candidate were running for Pocatello’s city council, her job would be unlikely to offer many opportunities to act upon those left-wing convictions. Rather, she would be called upon to wrestle with more mundane matters of city planning, and her ability to talk to average citizens and formulate proposals that people with varied views could reach consensus upon, would be very helpful. Moderates may not be exciting political firebrands (or inclined to write newspaper commentaries) but they are often good at getting things done.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
