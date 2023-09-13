Thomas Paine, the revolutionary philosopher wrote, “Those who expect to reap the blessings of liberty must undergo the fatigues of supporting it”.
One of the elements of liberty as we know it is a free and fair election process. Labor Day marks the beginning of the fall primary campaign sprint and I ask you, “Are you fatigued yet?” To help gauge your weariness, I am going to ask some questions to which I do not have the answers. My interrogatories are meant to place food on your plate of thought, nothing more.
Polls and analysts have already predicted the probable Republican nominee in Donald J. Trump. So my first question is: “Do the multiple indictments and charges against him affect your opinion and/or eventual vote?” Follow that with: “How different would your opinion be or the media climate be right now, if Mr. Trump had accepted the results of the 2020 election and the events on the US Capitol grounds had not occured on January 6th, 2021?”. Some of us may feel a sacred sanctuary was violated that fateful day.
I read in history books about the presidential election of 1800. A three way contest between incumbent John Adams (1797-1801), eventual winner Thomas Jefferson(1801-1809) and the dueler Aaron Burr. National election numbers were much less in 1800 than now, in terms of the popular vote. There was a tie between Jefferson and Burr with Adams coming in third in the electoral college count. Therefore the choice fell to the US Congress to break the deadlock. Alexander Hamilton, Burr’s eventual opponent in the famous 1804 duel, convinced the Federalists in Congress to choose Jefferson, as he perceived him to be less threatening to the republic than Burr. Both Adams and Burr accepted the decision and supported the peaceful transfer of power. I emphasize the word “peaceful”.
Jefferson was no saint and once in power he went after several political enemies including Chief Justice John Marshall, Justice Samuel Chase and even indicted Aaron Burr, his first term VP, for treason. A sitting president turning on his own second in command? Sounds familiar? The Sedition Act of 1798 (thankfully ruled unconstitutional in later years) was the impetus and motivation behind the attacks on free speech of political opponents. The same method was again attempted in 1917 during the first world war, but it also was wisely negated by SCOTUS.
These events in 1800 reminded me of the 2020 election in many ways. Now that we have indictments and even some convictions on record of the players of January 6th, is justice being served and will it continue to be served or addressed to any form of peaceful outcome?
Is whatever justice meted out by the courts and presented in the press really justice? Or is it just the satisfaction of a mandate for the appearance of order? Are order and justice the same thing? Will the outcome of these indictments and trials restore order and provide a more peaceful transfer or continuation of power after the 2024 elections? Will we even arrive in November 2024 with a government intact enough to hold an election? Some pundits predict we will not.
Justice is administered in accordance with the action it remedies. Our laws should provide both justice and order. Will a bang of the gavel set the record straight? What will we as a nation, or members of political parties learn from it?
I hope we pick a leader who is more in love with us the people, than they are with power. It seems that the idea of altruism is in a state of malaise. We all know power sells and the whole world is buying. Political deception makes us feel disconnected and without a shoulder to lean on. It leaves us wondering, “who has our back now?”.
Thank goodness the culture of honor preserving duels like Burr/Hamilton has faded away. The events of January 6th were closer to such than I ever thought we would experience. You and I do not control anything at this point that is going on in the courts or indictments. But we still do have a vote… one person, one vote. Let’s not waste it. Gird up your loins for the long process that will culminate with the event next November and let's pray for a more peaceful outcome, regardless of who wins. Once you have made your informed and thoughtful voting decision, I will say to you… JOB WELL DONE!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.