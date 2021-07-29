This is to all the city employees.
I would like to set the record straight. I do not want to lay people off. This city is in a real financial crunch as a result of a decade of mismanagement. The Mayor said in an ISJ interview in June that layoffs would be likely. That was the first I’d heard of that being a possibility. As a result of that statement I started to think about what that council meeting might look like and how I could make any decision like that in the most thoughtful way. I began to think about the fact that if we have to go that route, what would be the most effective, least damaging way to do it. I realized then that I would have to do some serious homework.
I began going over the organizational charts of each city department. I was looking for possible redundancies or ways to streamline things. I compiled a list of positions that I thought might be up for discussion should the financial crisis at the city demand such action. I then sent an email to the HR director along with my list of positions and asked for a salary value for each one. This information was for me to be able to go into a meeting prepared to make thoughtful, strategic staff reductions. I am completely uncomfortable with all of this, but I feel that due to the Mayor’s statement in the press, that I needed to put some time and thought into this. I will not just arbitrarily decide that any one person must be considered over another. The information I requested is all public and on the city website, by the way. It is not up to date, so I had to request it from HR.
My intention was only to gain information upon which I would be able to make a decision, should I be asked to do so. My intention was never to threaten any employee with the loss of their job. Unfortunately, there was a public meeting in which this request of mine was discussed, and understandably, this is now causing concern among employees. I have been in those shoes myself, and understand the fear that this uncertainty causes and how quickly that fear turns to anger. I know this. I also know that I did not cause the financial situation at the city to be such a mess. I did not make inappropriate spending decisions that are now coming full circle. I also know that anyone referring to my list as a “hit list” is intentionally stoking the passions of fear. The fear among the employees I understand, but the anger should really be directed at the fact that we are now faced with a situation which even requires this conversation. It is a fact that difficult decisions are going to have to be made this year and quite possibly next year in order to afford the things this city needs and the commitments that it has with the Unions of Police and Fire.
I’m sorry that I find myself in this position. I’m sorry that I couldn’t get those that approved the budget last year to have taken a more measured approach. Had they done so, I believe we would not have ended up with the lawed product we have. Last year’s budget had errors producing a shortfall of at least 650,000. I am more than willing to accept responsibility for my words and actions, but I will not own the city’s financial mess.
I know that we have a terrific group of people working for the city and it pains me deeply to have to consider layoffs. If there is any conceivable way to fix the budget deficit without laying people off, I would prefer it, but I don’t know if that will be possible. I will work hard to find all conceivable ways of addressing this year’s deficit, which will impact this city well into the future, without resorting to layoffs.
Claudia Ortega,
Pocatello City Council