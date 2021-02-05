I’m new to wearing glasses full time. Ever since I turned 40, I’ve been wearing reading glasses but recently I got a pair that are bifocals. So I can wear them all the time. My Sunday morning routine is to get up before everyone when the house is quiet, make coffee, sit on the couch and read. So last Sunday I went about my routine, which now includes putting on my glasses even before making coffee. For some reason my vision in my right eye was blurry. There was no spot on the glasses. I took them on and off, rubbed my eyes, nothing helped. I began to wonder if I had poked myself in the eye while I slept. Time passed, no improvement. I Googled blurry vision in one eye. Here’s a health tip: NEVER Google health symptoms. I was pretty sure I wasn’t dying but as a last ditch effort I decided to clean the glasses even though I could see no smudge. That’s when I discovered, 30 minutes into this dilemma that the right lens of my glasses was missing.
Boy did I feel dumb. But I also felt relieved. I didn’t have a tumor or early stage macular degeneration. I was missing something critical that helped me see the world clearly. This week I would like to suggest a practice that will help you see the world more clearly. Rest.
A wise person once said to me that “when you’re tired everything seems worse than it really is.” That little piece of advice has stuck with me through the years. I see it play out in people’s lives all the time. Stress and busyness prompt us to lose sleep. Loss of sleep contributes to anxiety, which makes it harder to get good rest, and the cycle deepens. If you have an irregular rest cycle, problems that are totally solvable become daunting obstacles you can’t see your way around. Do you have a teenager who struggles with anxiety and is randomly moody and emotional? It could be many things, but why not start with how much rest they are getting? Do you know someone who struggles to focus? A lack of quality rest may be the problem.
One of the reasons that we struggle with rest is that we have bought into the idea that rest must be earned. I can’t sleep until I get all this homework done. It’s hard to rest when the dishes and laundry aren’t caught up. When I finish the taxes I’ll catch up on rest. The reality is that if you rest strategically, you’ll get more work done with higher levels of excellence.
Rest should be a part of your strategy for being more productive, not a reward for productivity.
Another reason that we struggle with rest is that we assume rest means sleep. While sleep should be a part of your plan for getting rest, it shouldn’t be the whole plan. On the other hand, too much sleep can actually make you more tired. Some studies have shown that there is a point where too much sleep actually saps your energy and makes you more tired. It’s different for everyone, so talk to your doctor if you think that may be happening to you. Here are a few ideas for getting better rest, even when you’re awake.
Turn off the electronics for a while. Phones and televisions and tablets provide great entertainment, but 6 hours on Facebook doesn’t necessarily equal rest for your mind and body.
Read a book, or listen to a book. There are great resources online for audiobooks. Sitting still and letting your mind focus on a great story can be very relaxing and give you a much needed escape from reality.
Practice mindfulness. There are wonderful apps that will help you increase the calmness in your life. We all need to learn to breathe well, and intentionally quiet ourselves to focus and be present.
Spend time with the people you love doing things that you love. Go on a hike, take a drive or play a game. Spending time with loved ones is a great way to recharge.
Get off the beaten path. I don’t know about you but I feel like I spend half of my life on Yellowstone, Alameda or Pole Line Road. Get out of town for a drive and take in some sights that are out of your normal setting. It’s a great way to reset your mind and heart.
The most important point in all of this is that you craft a plan and strategy for rest. Remember, be intentional. When you’re tired, everything seems worse than it really is. A well-rested person has the emotional strength to see the world clearly and face life’s challenges with positive energy!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.