Seven thousand miles and eighteen states – that's been our last 23 days. While our kids are young we hit upon the idea of taking annual winter road trips to the south. So several weeks ago we filled up the toy hauler with beach toys, bicycles and guitars, loaded everyone into the dually, and set off, this time, for the Florida Keys. #keywestorbust #grommetsacrossamerica2021
It was a long way to drive – especially with winter weather in places and kids being kids in the back of the crew cab. But even less than 48 hours after returning home we'd all do it again in a heartbeat. It was a blast.
Bonus feature. For three weeks I barely read or watched the news. While driving we listened, almost exclusively, to a massive song playlist that we put together ourselves. Even though I know, understand and am frequently critical of the news media for crafting a product that is as unproductive, addicting and personality-altering as heroin, I hadn't reckoned on how much my own mood would improve after tuning out the news for a few weeks. Upon reflecting on the headlines that I missed while gone, I don't really think that I missed much.
As I mentioned a few columns ago, we like taking our kids on the road because we feel that it's good for them to meet new people and discover that the world, while far from perfect, isn't as screwed up as it's often portrayed to be. In addition to friends and family, the kids met hundreds of folks in campgrounds and attractions along the way. Almost to the person, all of those people were nice as could be. Our kids benefited from meeting them.
That's what I've always seen in the world. It's mostly full of people who are just fine, unfortunately burdened by knuckleheads who hit well above their weight when it comes to their deleterious impact on everyone else.
But even though I'm an optimist when it comes to the state of world at large, there were some things that we saw and encountered on this trip that were concerning. In a few cases, alarming.
We've lived pretty well for a long time in this country with a majority of folks not having to do much of anything to make it all work. Most in this country are more than happy to eschew responsibility for its stewardship and hand that off to others. It takes talent, hard work and discipline to create and build things. It takes none of that to live off the fat of the land. I'm pretty sure that if we want to continue the good life we are going to have to rethink how this all works.
The biggest thing that we noticed in our travels is that infrastructure in this country is held together with bailing wire and duct tape. Roads, power grids, supply and information chains and public safety are generally all under great stress, or failing. We found this everywhere. It's not an encouraging sign for anyone who believes in the future of America.
We were in Texas for a few days about a week after the recent storm that crippled most of the state. Things there were still a mess. In places it was difficult for us to find diesel fuel. Many people were still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.
We had a minor mechanical issue that necessitated an afternoon in Fort Stockton. The mechanic who worked on the trailer told me that he'd just gotten his electricity back after not having any for nearly a week, and being afraid to use it when it was available because his neighbors got tagged with electric bills in the thousands of dollars.
You can argue about what caused this all you want, but the bottom line is that it's a disgrace that the power grid in a wealthy place like Texas, in 21st century America, failed so spectacularly due to inclement weather – for the second time this century. I'm thinking that a bunch of people in industry and government need a change in vocation over this. There's simply no excuse for this level of failure in basic service over a cold spell.
After Texas we spent some time in the New Orleans area which, like Texas, is recovering from a recent natural catastrophe. Not only has Louisiana still not fully recovered from Hurricane Laura, just last year, it hasn't yet fully recovered from Katrina sixteen years ago. It's a disgrace. Like Texas, there are some folks who need a change in scenery over how recovery is being handled. Those in private industry who are responsible need to be fired. Those in government who are responsible need to lose their next election.
After more than a week on the road we backed our trailer between palm trees into our beachfront site on Sunshine Key, near the southern end of the Florida Keys. When we lowered the rear gate on the toy hauler it hung suspended over the Gulf of Mexico at high tide. You could fish from it if you were so inclined. The sand was bright white, the water green and the skies sunny and blue the whole time that we were there. We saw a manatee swim by. I've rarely enjoyed spending several days just sitting around so much.
Paradise, right? Next week – how one of the wealthiest counties in the United States is sitting on tens of thousands of building permits after a recent hurricane with a staff of two to review all of them.
