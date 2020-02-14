In 17 days over the past few weeks, my family and I traveled 6,000 miles through 14 states. We drove through winter storms in Wyoming, floods in the Southeast and sunshine in Florida. We visited dozens of old friends and family members. It was all great fun except for the fact that truck stops get old fast and it's really difficult to find coffee as good as College Market out on the road.
The impetus behind this cross-country odyssey was a holiday message from my Aunt Margaret via Facebook Messenger. She wanted to meet our two preschool kids. I proposed an airline ticket to Pocatello, she responded that her 75th birthday was Feb. 1 and that coming to her party with the kids would be a fine present.
I care a lot about my aunt who was really good to me when I was a kid. I asked my wife, Megan, if she could get the time off work and the next day we were making plans. A few weeks later, we loaded up our fifth-wheel trailer with everything we thought that we'd need for two adults, two small kids and a German Shepherd for several weeks on the road.
Pro Tip. If your toy hauler has a garage and you are not using it to haul big toys a 12-foot by 8-foot piece of carpet turns it into a fine playroom for little kids and their toys. It made daily sanity attainable.
Our trailer is a triple axle that is over 40 feet long. The room is nice, but it's big. We are about as long as many semis, which means that in most places we have to use truck stops for diesel fuel. Even though I'm a little sad that our trip is over, I'm not at all sad that we won't have to visit a truck stop for a while. If I wake up after I die in a truck stop, I'll know that judgment didn't go my way.
Wyoming was a white-knuckle experience going and coming home with black ice, white-outs and 40 mph crosswinds everywhere from Rock Springs to Cheyenne. The traction/sway control in Ford one-ton dually trucks is really good. Don't ask me how I know.
Oklahoma had easily the worst highways of our trip — and they were toll roads to add insult to injury. Love J.J. Cale. Tulsa, not so much.
Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama are scenic states to drive through and relatively green even in January. The further south we drove, the more Megan became interested in the cypress and oak trees decked in Spanish moss. By the time we got to Florida, with beautiful beaches, warm blue water and 80-degree temperatures I was a little worried that if Megan had her way we might not be coming back.
My aunt's birthday party was awesome, and it was great to catch up with family members, many of whom I had not seen in years. The day after her party we took the kids to Legoland — a huge hit.
Then it was a quick visit to Fort Meyers where I attended elementary school back in the 1960s. We visited a place I lived near Fort Meyers Beach where the kids went nuts over their first experience with white sand and warm, blue water stretching to the horizon.
We were able to reconnect with some friends from my elementary school, one of whom I had not seen since 1968 — 52 years! You can badmouth social media all you want, but as far as I'm concerned anything that allows me to catch up with people who meant something to me a long time ago can't be all bad.
Five days wasn't enough time in the Sunshine State but it was all we had. After that, it was north to Kentucky for the rest of the tour of places where I lived before Idaho.
In Kentucky, there was not a moment to spare between visits with family and friends and lots of sightseeing. It was exhausting but rewarding. We were able to have dinner with my physics grad school adviser, my college roommates, lots of high school friends and family members.
Finally it was time to begin the journey back with one more stop in Evansville, Indiana, to spend a few days with two of my best friends from before Idaho — one a climber and one a musician who I met through climbing.
It was a wonderful two days of guitar playing and climbing tales.
As fine as it was to be able to visit my aunt and to show my family my past, the best part about the trip was being able to discover how well things have worked out for a lot of people who, at one time or another, meant a lot to me.
Most of my old friends are about the same age as me (older than dirt) and time has treated them well. I did not expect to find everyone in such a good place, nor did I anticipate how finding all of that out would be such a joyful thing. I think that discovering, across a gulf of time and distance, that those who were important to you along your journey ended up in good places is one of the best things that one might wish for.
A favorite film of mine is “Fandango.” There are bits and pieces of my own life in that movie. I'm thinking right now of the scene at the very end where Gardner, standing on top of a hill looking at guests leaving a wedding ceremony where their paths through life will separate, salutes them by hoisting a beer. That's me, right now.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising three children, llama farming and riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.