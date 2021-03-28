One of the best parts about travel, for my family anyway, is that returning home is never a downer. Idaho rocks, and we're never sad to come back home from a trip, even from Florida in winter. Our recent trip to the Keys was long, but we had a great time. Still, it's not disappointing to be back home. Things just seem better here.
One of the things that came up a few times during driving conversations on our trip was helicopters. Helicopters fascinate my four year-old. Later, while driving across Seven-Mile Bridge (just south of Marathon Key, FL), MJ spied a Robinson R44 out over the water. R44's happen to be popular tourist helicopters. So when MJ asked if we could go for a ride in a helicopter like that I told him that I thought we just might be able to arrange it.
A few days later we walked into Ultimate Heli Tours, in Marathon, and booked a 45 minute ride. The pilot, as it turns out, had spend some time flying in the Pacific Northwest, and had actually visited Pocatello.
Helicopter rides are not cheap (ask anyone who gets life-flighted without insurance), but the smile on MJ's face, from the moment the rotors began to spin up until the moment that we landed, was worth every penny. Our pilot made sure that MJ got to see a pod of dolphins, several rays, and a school of sharks.
From the air it's evident that the Keys are still recovering from Hurricane Irma, a category 4 storm that hit the area in 2017 packing 130+ mph winds and a storm surge of over 8 feet. The storefronts along the Overseas Highway, US 1, look OK, but you see a damage a block from the main drag. At one end of the airport runway there were private aircraft that had been abandoned after the storm. A Piper Cherokee, with it's wings ripped off, was a sobering sight.
We learned something about the hurricane recovery effort in the Keys from folks we met in Marathon that was astounding, without being particularly surprising. Despite a multi-year backlog of tens of thousands of permits, which are required by Monroe County to rebuild after a storm, there are apparently only two people reviewing all of them. The process is likely to go on for at least a decade. Imagine operating a business from under a tarp, instead of a roof, for years, over something like that.
This is evidence of a system that does not work. The Florida Keys are places that you can find on a map, not villages in some remote outback. There is no excuse for it to take years, perhaps decades, to recover from a natural disaster due, in no small part, to bureaucratic inefficiency.
This, as it turns out, was a theme of our trip. Texas, Louisiana, Florida and many other places we visited have what amounts to third world infrastructure issues in the middle of 21st century America.
In Texas, not only were people reeling from recent power outages, but from massive issues along the southern border. When we were within 100 miles of the Mexican border, we encountered frequent police traffic stops with anywhere between 6 and 12 people kneeling by the side of the road next to a mini van or panel truck. I'm pretty sure that they were all having a bad day.
To claim, as I read in a recent Washington Post editorial, that the problems along our southern border are greatly exaggerated, is simply fantasy. That person ought to have to live along the border and participate in those traffic stops as penance for being a knucklehead. Even the political left in Texas knows that there is a serious problem along the border.
The Interstate Highway System, once an American wonder, is old and in a serious state of disrepair. At one point, our toy hauler, which is relatively new and well-maintained, took such a beating from 300 miles of potholes and slab gaps that we had to stop for several hours to reattach pieces of trim that were in danger of falling completely off.
While driving through five lanes of busy I-75 traffic near Atlanta, we came around a corner and encountered someone standing in the middle of our lane with a cart full of junk. A 44', 20,000 lb trailer, towed behind a pickup truck, does not stop on a dime. My life flashed before my eyes as we missed him by inches. I'm sure that he lived somewhere nearby under the freeway.
There was more, but this is a column, not a book. To sum it all up, it just feels as if we are currently living in a general state of decline here in the United States. Things look OK from a distance, but up close the problems are evident. I know all of this is anecdotal, but I'm reasonably sure that I'm not totally wrong about it either.
One thing that was encouraging from our trip was the general attitude of most people that we met along the way. I'm relieved to find that I'm far from alone in my general disdain for both ends of the political spectrum in this country. As one person we met put it. “Both sides try as hard as they can to make anything that the other side does fail so that they can try and get more people to hate them as bad as they do.”
Succinct, eloquent, and as far as I'm concerned, almost completely true. Also a recipe for catastrophe, unless the rest of us put a stop to it.
