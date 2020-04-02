Gardening is an optimistic activity. I’m firmly convinced that people who grow plants — not just gardeners but farmers, too — are genuine, dyed-in-the-wool optimists. They have to be. Why else would they take chunks of perfectly edible food — potatoes or highly nutritious dried peas, beans, corn, wheat or other grains — and bury that food in some dirt?
The only reason is they honestly believe that plants will actually sprout from that food they’ve put in the ground. Further, such people are optimistic enough to think the surviving sprouts, after months of being fed, watered, weeded and otherwise nurtured, will actually return some harvest of edible food.
Even here in Idaho where crops thrive there are a few things that can get in the way of a great harvest. Spring frosts, summer hail, drought, floods, early fall frosts all come to mind. Insect pests, weeds, plant diseases are out there, too.
Still, peas, onions and carrots do thrive in our soil. So do chard, spinach, kale and radishes. In fact, in the warm microclimate of Pocatello, serious gardeners have all those things planted by now.
Peas like cool weather, so the earlier they’re planted, the better. That’s because if the weather gets too hot when the plants blossom, usually in June, no pods form. The leaves of tender, young pea plants, by the way, are a fine, sweet salad green, so a late crop can be used that way.
Getting good advice on what, when and how to plant is helpful to successful gardening. Just remember that fake news is not new. I quote from the transactions of the Farmers’ Club of New York, “We want less fiction and more reality in these days of humbuggery.” That was written about 1859 in a letter harshly critical of a grower claiming the need for an outlandish amount of seed to sow a crop of red clover.
The truth is gardeners struggle to temper their optimism. Temptation is everywhere. For example, all seed catalog photos are lies. They are clearly intended to convince you that your crop, every single fruit or vegetable of it, will be suitable for use in a photo shoot for pictures to be published in a high-priced, four-color glossy magazine in New York City. Just remember, your results may vary!
Seed packets, though, do carry useful information. If the packet label reads, “Plant in spring as soon as the ground can be worked,” then the seedlings will be frost hardy — they will survive our freezing nights.
On the other hand, If the seed packet label reads, “Plant in spring after all danger of frost is past,” believe it! If it freezes, plants grown from the seed in such packets will die. You can start such seedlings indoors, though, then set them out. If you’re a real optimist, plant the seeds a week or so before the last frost date. The seedlings won’t be up until after the freezing weather — you hope!
Plant chunks of potato, cut from certified seed, 10 days to two weeks before the last frost date where you live. It will take that long for the potato sprouts to emerge if you plant them 6 inches deep.
The average last frost date for Pocatello is May 15. Tender plants like squash, tomatoes and peppers require protection from the cold if planted before them. That’s true for corn, too, but corn will keep growing if the top gets only mildly frosted. Gamble a little. You can always replant!
If you’re not into gardening outside, pots on a sunny window sill are an alternative. They can be moved to larger pots outdoors as the weather warms.
For those who just want to read about gardening, I highly recommend, “My Summer in the Garden.” It’s a collection of funny essays by Charles Dudley Warner. Written in 1870, it’s remarkably current. It’s downloadable for free on a number of book websites.
Stay well. Breathe deeply. Be optimistic.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.