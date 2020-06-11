Mayor Brian Blad and Chief Roger Schei,
I read with interest the front page story in the Idaho State Journal today with the “Defund the Police” headline. I applaud all of the work that the city and you, Chief Schei, have done to address issues of racism and build a community connected approach to police work. I attended the protest march and vigil last week and was heartened by the unity expressed by you and all the speakers and the large turnout, especially from young persons. However, as much good work has been done and as much building of community partnerships has been done, we cannot and should not relax. Yes, we have done some things very well. Yes, in many ways, we are a caring community. But, yes, racism both individual and structural, still pervades our community and we must continue to forcefully confront it.
The words, “defund the police” bring out the fissures in our community. For law enforcement, those words sound like your work is demeaned and jobs threatened while the demand for service stays strong. For many white persons, the words create fear of anarchy and lawlessness and crime. For persons of color, those words can ring true. In too many communities and too many situations, unfortunately, the work of the police has not been to “serve and protect” persons of color, but to enforce a status quo. One has only to talk with persons of color or LGBTQ or Muslim folk and realize that almost everyone can recount incidents of being devalued in our community. We have work to do.
Defund the police is certainly are wake-up call and challenge to our community on how we act as a community and how we rely on and expect of our police. Too often, law enforcement enters the picture after the failures of other systems in the community; education, employment, housing, behavioral health. What role do we want law enforcement to play? Chief Schei, you state that mental health crises is the No. 1 call for service. Given Idaho’s abysmal mental health service system and funding, that is not a surprise. Maybe we should look at the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon, as an alternative approach. If Officer Cain joins the PPD, based upon his comments, he will need some further training and understanding of this issue.
Campaign Zero was formed in 2015 to identify research based best practices that would reduce police violence. It identified eight reforms that, if implemented, could reduce the incidents of violence by 72 percent. They are:
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
- Require de-escalation
- Require warning before shooting
- Exhaust all other means before shooting
- Duty to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles
- Require use-of-force continuum
- Require comprehensive reporting each time an officer uses force or threatens to do so
I would be interested in hearing from you where the city of Pocatello stands on these eight items and what active processes are in place, working with community members, to address these areas, to honestly look at ourselves and attitudes and actions, and what concrete plans are being made to make a difference. Throwing more money at law enforcement is not the answer if we do not address upstream issues. Both how we improve upstream issues and build true community trust and policing are critical for our community.
Many of us who are white will say that we individually are not racist. That is not where to start. We, white folk, while we tell ourselves we are not racist, have been the biggest beneficiaries of hundreds of years of a system that has favored us. We need to recognize that and move beyond it. Yes, we need to work with our partners in law enforcement on how they protect and serve all of us. And we need to work with each other to understand the centuries of white dominance and how we need to go upstream so that all of us, equally, can have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We must applaud and value the work that has been done. We must also realize that the work is not finished. If not, we will endure other acts of violence and resulting protests. I am willing to work with you and others in our community to achieve that goal.
Stephen Weeg of Pocatello was a member of the Governor’s Medicaid Redesign Work Group. He is the board chair for the Idaho Health Insurance Exchange and also a board member of the Portneuf Health Trust and Portneuf Medical Center. He is retired after a 40-year career in health and human services.