This Saturday, June 6, marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day, the allied invasion of Normandy, France, that led to the surrender of Nazi Germany less than a year later.
Over 4,400 American, British and Canadian soldiers, sailors and flyers died in battle that day. We must never forget their valiant sacrifice.
Good leadership produced success on D-Day, and ultimately led to victory in the Second World War. Three individuals, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower, made a huge difference. All had long careers of service, substantial experience as leaders by the time the war started, and exhibited qualities of what true leadership could and should be.
Roosevelt came from a wealthy family. Despite growing up with privilege he was taught that serving others was his responsibility. He passed the bar exam before finishing law school and practiced law in New York City. At 28 he was elected to the New York State Senate.
During World War I Roosevelt served as Assistant Secretary of the Navy. In 1928 he was elected Governor of New York. The Great Depression hit America the next year. In 1932 Roosevelt was elected President, promising a series of programs to restore the nation’s economy.
On the day he took office unemployment was 25%. Banks had failed, wiping out the savings of millions. As now, many farmers couldn’t sell their crops. Pointing the way forward Roosevelt said he had total confidence in Americans. “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” he said.
Using his experience as governor of the then most populous state, Roosevelt did more than offer encouraging words. His administration swiftly organized to fight unemployment, help businesses and motivate Congress to appropriate funds to implement new initiatives.
Roosevelt devoted the same organizational talent and energy to his role of Commander-in-Chief during the war. D-Day occurred less than two-and-a-half years after Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan. Under Roosevelt’s leadership 16 million Americans served in uniform. They were part of what has since been called, “the Greatest Generation.” Sadly, over 405,000 of them lost their lives in the war.
Across the Atlantic Great Britain had an equally experienced leader, Prime Minister, Winston Churchill. His energy and optimism seemed boundless. He had served in the British Army and had been a member of Parliament for almost 40 years, had held several government posts and had warned repeatedly about the dangers of German rearmament. He rallied the British repeatedly during the dark days before America entered the war..
Acknowledging the British fighter pilots who were so effective that Hitler ended daylight bombing of Britain and abandoned plans to invade the British Isles, Churchill spoke these memorable words: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
At the end of D-Day the allies had landed 155,000 troops, along with armor, artillery and supplies, on the coast of France. By late August there were 2 million allied troops in France. The success of the invasion marked the beginning of the end of the most widespread war in human history.
The importance of that day cannot be overstated. Few people then alive, no matter what country they lived in, were unaffected by the war. However, the D-Day invasion might have failed. Fifty German divisions defended the European coast. The invasion force was just 5 divisions.
Despite only a small break in the stormy weather, General Dwight Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander of the invasion and future President, ordered the assault to proceed the next morning. He had been working 20-hour days but still slept only fitfully that night. At some point he wrote a brief note to be released in the event the invasion failed.
The letter read, “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based on the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone."
No excuses. No blaming subordinates. Simple acceptance of responsibility. That is a powerful example of true leadership.
In the 76 years since D-Day much has changed, but there are parallels today. America is experiencing another crisis. A pandemic has tanked our economy, stolen more than 100,000 American lives, and unemployment has surged to 15%. Our response has been poor. People have been disproportionately affected.
Now festering social ills are erupting. Disputes rage about how to restore peace and prosperity. Dividing America will not resolve the disagreement. This much is clear: This great country would benefit by a return to our tradition of capable and experienced leadership.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.