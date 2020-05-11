We’re into the season of choosing future political leaders. There will be lots of candidate gossip in campaigning. Yet at the state and federal level, and to some degree in local government, the political party philosophy and platform help define constituent thinking and action. It is political constituency, not simply individual elected people, that ultimately gets things done. Part of my candidate review, then, will be to explore political party platform documents. What will I look for?
The recent Idaho State University Frank Church Symposium speakers summarized a shift away from democracy and toward autocracy in many countries, including the USA. A party platform emphasizing democratic principles is important. I value our U.S. constitutional principles and their adaptation over the years. For me, good government would have elections that are genuinely free and fair with a significant degree of freedom to speak, organize, monitor and move about. Good governance would also provide strong protection for basic liberties, such as freedom of the press, speech, association, assembly, belief and religion; the fair treatment of racial and cultural minorities; a robust rule of law, in which all citizens are equal under the law and no one is above it; an independent judiciary to uphold that principle; trustworthy law-enforcement institutions to pursue it; other institutions to check the potential for high government officials to behave corruptly; and a lively civil society, made up of independent associations, social movements, universities and publications that together enable citizens to lobby for their interests and limit government power. A party platform can address these things.
I would look for party platform elements that question and challenge the role of big money in elections and lobbying for government spending. Rich individuals and corporations who can influence elected people and their staffs add to risk of corruption in our country. Many citizens perceive they are being left out as the economy benefits the wealthy. The best platform will address social, economic and political inequality in the US.
My 27-year Navy career plus 25 years in shipbuilding and repair gives a national security perspective that I expect party platforms to address. The Constitution's preamble says to provide for the common defense. Yet safety and security are more complex. Armed forces oaths pledge to support and defend against all enemies foreign and domestic. Who are foreign and domestic enemies in 2020? Is the USA making more enemies or seeking better relationships? We currently spend $700 billion for Department of Defense for military hardware, bases and people. We know that part of our security is in relations with other countries so that treaties, alliances, commercial trade, cultural-tourist exchanges and more which build trust are a part of the security mix. Budgets need enough funding for Homeland Security, State and Commerce departments. We have growing awareness that extreme weather, hotter climate driven fires and sea levels, along with biology like viruses moving from nature to people threaten Americans. Other federal departments and agencies provide knowledge and backup action. I will look for party platform design that points to adequate government expertise, teamwork, collaboration, advance planning, authoritative public information and more.
Our economic recovery from COVID-19 and market disruption requires innovation and creativity from an educated population, so I look for party platform emphasis on knowledge, skills and abilities for all — not just rich or elites.
Public lands are important to me. Sixty percent of Idaho's area is, as the song says, your land and my land, which has multiple-use resources for us all. So I look for platform positions to protect and preserve public land, for continued access, and to prevent public land transfer to the rich and corporations.
Politics is a short-hand name for control of resources, which are land-nature, people-innovation and money. I will look at platforms for a philosophy of resource scarcity or zero-sum game thinking to be minimized in favor of a philosophy of abundance where, as the Pledge of Allegiance says, we can have liberty and justice for all not just for some.
I hope we can all listen to candidate gossip and promises, but also consider party platform positions. State and national party platforms are being updated and are or will be available for review on the web. No matter what, please vote in primary and general elections this year.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy submarine captain who now works as a manufacturing industry consultant.