As an avowed atheist and a columnist, I acknowledge that I fairly frequently write criticisms of religions, especially Christianity, a religion to which I have devoted a good deal of study. Given that I live in a country in which over two-thirds of the population believes in some form of Christianity, I’m under no illusions regarding the public’s reception of those criticisms.
A great many readers probably reject my criticisms out of hand, although the rejection may occasionally be partial, in the sense that some may judge that my attacks apply to some other Christian sect, but not to their own. Whichever is the case, I fully expect that a large number of readers have been angry at what they see as my false charges against beliefs that they hold to be divinely revealed truths.
But in this column, I wish to consider the viewpoint of those readers who have been offended that I even choose to bring up religious topics and discuss them critically. Such readers seem to regard it as a violation of established social conventions to breach such subjects in public. People’s religious beliefs, they apparently believe, are entirely their own business, and it is rude and insensitive to bring them up for public scrutiny, especially in a way that is hostile.
I think this may be a widespread view, and one which, I admit, has a lot to recommend it. Religion is one of those topics that has long been recognized as potentially lethal in social situations, at least when one is in a group where the religious convictions of some of the members is unknown. There is always the danger of appearing to be religiously prejudiced or at least guilty of causing bad feelings. The best course of action might legitimately be seen as the avoidance of the topic altogether, making it a social taboo to raise religious issues in polite company. In other words, the proper attitude is what might be called a non-judgmental, “live and let live” approach to others’ religious convictions (or perhaps “let sleeping dogs lie” is the more appropriate adage).
It is certainly beyond doubt that open religious disagreements have, in the past, sometimes not only caused widespread social disruption, but outright warfare. In the 16th through 18th centuries, Europe experienced large-scale religiously motivated wars, such as the Thirty Years War, that caused an enormous number of deaths.
Though nothing on that scale has occurred in this country, we do have a long history of religious conflict, prejudice and discrimination. The settlers in the American Colonies, many of whom emigrated from England to escape religious persecution by the English government, made every effort to become persecutors themselves once they had the power to do so. Catholics were particularly hated and were legally discriminated against in many colonies. Anti-Catholic prejudice has continued to erupt throughout American history. I am old enough to remember the rumors that circulated when John Kennedy ran for president in 1960, viz. that the Pope would run the country if Kennedy was elected.
Over the years, other minority religious groups in this country have been openly libeled and discriminated against: anti-Semitism has a long and ugly history; close-knit sects like the Amish, and the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, have suffered persecution. More recently, Muslims have been the object of hatred and discrimination. And, not to neglect my own religious position, atheists are, to this day, the object of distrust and contempt — seven states have not yet seen fit to remove from their state codes laws that, if enforced, would prohibit atheists from holding public office.
There’s little doubt, therefore, that, when it comes to religion, the “live and let live,” approach, at least in everyday interactions with other people, has its benefits. The problem is this: Religious beliefs cause (and are intended to cause) behaviors, and those behaviors, while sometimes socially beneficial, are often exceedingly harmful. How is one to confront and confute religious doctrines that cause harm without breaking the rules of polite society?
I would argue that a book or newspaper column is the ideal vehicle to do so. For the most part, I have no idea who reads my columns. Any attack upon religion that I make in a column is not intended as a personal attack upon any reader, unless they choose to take it that way, which is beyond my control. When I write my religion-related columns I am simply offering my reasons for disapproving of this or that religious doctrine. I am not trying to offend or insult anyone in particular, and anyone may choose not to read any of my columns, or at least those that deal with religious topics. My intolerance with regard to religion is philosophical and scientific, not personal.
So I freely admit to being convinced that all religions are mistaken and that the world would be better off without them. I think it very likely, though it’s impossible to accurately measure such things, that the good that religions do is far outweighed by the harm. In my view, all the major faiths are relicts of our species’ childhood. Some are easier to reconcile with what we now know than others, but I would contend that all exhibit the taint of a bewildered, child-like dread at what the world confronts us with, and a frantic resort to magical thinking to cope with our powerlessness and quiet our fears. I shall continue to say so in my columns.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.