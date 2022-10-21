It’s that time of year to think about how the four-legged family members in my home (“my home” in name only) may be impacted by the yearly cooling of Idaho temperatures. I believe the only true crisis for my indoor companions is the exposure of the bottom of the food bowl. However, if they happened to get outside during the winter, the consequences could be devastating. It is important to realize the risks and potential consequences our beloved companions face when old man winter appears.
Every dog breed handles the cold weather differently. Keeping your dog’s hair long through the winter months certainly can help. This will help them to stay warm while the weather is cold. If your dog has thin fur, they aren’t as protected against the winter elements, so consider bundling them up in a coat that covers the chest and abdomen. When applying animal outerwear, I empathize with the indignity they must be experiencing, but I also think they’re glad just to be warm.
Taking your dog out on snowy walks in the winter can be an adventure to remember and add another “good day” for you and your companion. While they might love sprinting and rolling in the snow, the salted sidewalks and roads can irritate their paws. Dogs’ paws need protection, especially if you’re walking or hiking long distances with your furry companion. But remember, a walk doesn’t have to be long for your companion to be injured by ice or salt on the roads and sidewalks. Dog boots or musher’s wax can help protect sensitive paws.
Also, be sure to wash their paws afterwards. A simple washing and drying of your dog’s paws after each walk will help to make sure your pup is happy and healthy.
When approaching icy ponds, keep your dog on a leash. You don’t know what ice patches are unable to support your dog’s weight.
This time of year, many folks are dealing with the use and disposal of antifreeze, which can be extremely poisonous to animals upon consumption of the sweet fluid. For example, a cat could ingest a fatal amount of antifreeze by simply licking its paws after walking through a puddle of the chemical. Five tablespoons are enough to kill a medium-sized dog. There are several steps you can take to protect your pets from being poisoned by antifreeze.
— Keep new and used antifreeze in a sealed, leak-proof container.
— Take used antifreeze to an appropriate disposal facility – don’t pour it on the ground.
— Check driveways for puddles of antifreeze that may have leaked from the car.
— Consider the use of alternative antifreeze products that are less toxic to pets.
If you bring your plants indoors for the winter to keep them from freezing, remember that cats often like to nose around in the pots and may even try tasting the new plant that is now suddenly in their domain. A lot of plants are poisonous to these guys so make sure the plant is not poisonous if consumed by your pet.
As we descend into cold weather, outside cats are looking for any place to stay warm. They will often snuggle up in the most inconvenient of places, like under the hood of your car. Often a simple knock to the hood of your car before you start it will startle the cat into meowing and alerting you to their presence or leaving altogether.
Puppies, short haired dogs, and older dogs can be more sensitive to the cold so beware of cold temperatures before taking them outside. Older dogs with arthritis should not be left outside as this could be painful on their joints. If possible, escort them out to use the restroom so that they do not slip and fall on ice. Do not leave your pup in the car for long periods in the winter as your vehicle can hold cold temperatures like a refrigerator.
Hydration is key, so maintaining a fresh supply of water is very important for your pet’s health. In the winter consider using a plastic bowl so your furry friend’s tongue does not become stuck on the cold metal. Frequently make sure you check water in outside bowls to make sure it is not frozen--a heated bowl can help.
If you have an outdoor-only pet, ensure they have a well-maintained enclosure where they can get out of the elements and stay warm: Don’t forget to set out an extra blanket for them. They’ll appreciate it!
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, please call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
