Kelly Boodry

It’s that time of year to think about how the four-legged family members in my home (“my home” in name only) may be impacted by the yearly cooling of Idaho temperatures. I believe the only true crisis for my indoor companions is the exposure of the bottom of the food bowl. However, if they happened to get outside during the winter, the consequences could be devastating. It is important to realize the risks and potential consequences our beloved companions face when old man winter appears.

Every dog breed handles the cold weather differently. Keeping your dog’s hair long through the winter months certainly can help. This will help them to stay warm while the weather is cold. If your dog has thin fur, they aren’t as protected against the winter elements, so consider bundling them up in a coat that covers the chest and abdomen. When applying animal outerwear, I empathize with the indignity they must be experiencing, but I also think they’re glad just to be warm.

