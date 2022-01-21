Retired Brig. Gen. Steven M. Anderson recently urged Donald Trump supporters to “stop listening to the pillow guy.” Anderson went on to brazenly suggest that Republicans should spend more time educating themselves on how elections actually work!
But why waste time “educating themselves” when they have MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to explain how elections work, how vaccines do not work and how they can buy a $90 pillow for only $30 during a “flash sale” that’s been flashing for three years!
Does the retired general not know that Mike Lindell’s first meeting with Donald Trump in 2016 came about through, in Lindell’s words, "divine appointments"? That right there proves that Lindell, like The Blues Brothers, is on “a mission from God.”
How else does one explain that a man who gambled away his family’s money, a man once married for two weeks, and a man whose cocaine dealer once cut him off for buying too much crack could wake up one morning and find religion? If that’s not a frigging miracle, I don’t know what is.
Anderson needs to understand that is one reason many folks look to MyPillow guy when it comes to seeking medical advice. And it’s not just that Lindell is a truly blessed man, he is also highly educated, having completed “a couple of months” at the University of Minnesota.
People ask me, “Mike, wouldn’t it be smarter to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci when it comes to medical advice during this pandemic?”
Oh, well, sure. I see where they are going with this. After all, Fauci is an immunologist serving as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is the current chief medical adviser to the president and has advised seven presidents on many domestic and global health issues.
And, yes, Fauci attended Cornell University's Medical College and graduated first in his class with a Doctor of Medicine degree. And Fauci has been at the forefront of U.S. efforts to contend with viral diseases like HIV/AIDS, SARS, the Swine flu, MERS, Ebola and COVID-19.
That’s all fine, but has Donald Trump ever referred to Dr. Fauci as “my friend” like he has Mike Lindell? Nope. Has Trump ever told Dr. Fauci, “Boy, do you sell that vaccine,” like he told Lindell, “Boy, do you sell those pillows”? Nope.
Trump even paid Mike Lindell the greatest compliment he could pay anyone when he said, “That guy is on TV more than I am.”
More significantly, has Fauci ever been involved in lots of miracles like Lindell has? Think about it: While Fauci and the rest of us dream about mundane things like romance, travel and trying to outrun a pack of rabid squirrels, Mike Lindell dreamt about inventing his own pillow, and it came true.
Years later, Mike Lindell dreamt that he met Donald Trump and the two posed for a picture together. And guess what? Once he donated enough money to the GOP, Lindell’s dream came true!
I mean, sure, Dr. Fauci is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and has received 51 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in the United States and abroad. But that’s exactly the problem. Fauci is a highly intelligent man and oversees research on diseases that the average guy can’t even pronounce, so how are we supposed to trust him?
But people who have a direct line of communication to God through dreams and who experience miracles on a regular basis, we can easily relate to and trust completely — people like Mike Lindell.
Sure, when Lindell’s MyPillow ads claimed that its pillows could treat insomnia and sleep apnea, it was unproven. And when an ad stated, “Clinical sleep study proves: ‘78% showed improvement in sleep!’” it was unproven. But those are slip-ups that miracles can easily overshadow.
Miracles like Lindell’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. “God’s had his hand” in the entire process, Lindell proclaimed, and “many miracles” related to the election have taken place this past year.
Or miracles like Lindell’s claim that Oleandrin, the highly toxic plant extract, can prevent COVID-19. Lindell calls Oleandrin “an absolute miracle,” but fails to mention that he holds a financial stake in its producer Phoenix Biotechnology and would receive a profit from Oleandrin sales.
However, when it comes to science and Dr. Fauci’s efforts to combat COVID-19, Lindell says that’s the work of the devil… or Hitler… or communism… uh, or maybe socialism.
Well, here, I’ll let Mr. Lindell explain it clearly and succinctly in his own words: "Now it's this 'One World Order,' this stuff is in Revelations, and you combine that with this vaccine, that's 'mark of the beast' stuff. I mean, this is horrible, keeping us indoors. I think we're going down a communist path, the socialism is coming in here, everybody can look at what happened in Nazi Germany.”
OK, so he’s getting his isms a little mixed up. But it’s still pretty scary stuff. Makes a guy just want to grab his miraculous MyPillow, cover up his head and sleep right through it all.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.