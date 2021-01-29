In his opinion column last week, Martin Hackworth expressed a decidedly jaded view of the recent presidential inauguration, calling it “self-absorbed displays of maudlin excess, ... the quadrennial flotilla of sludge that drifted by on its way down the tubes.” He avowed he could never respect anyone who was moved by those ceremonies. Well, I for one was moved — and am quite content to accept his stated consequence.
I hasten to say that I am a realist, not a sentimentalist. I don’t tear up automatically when I hear the Pledge of Allegiance. I am clear-eyed about what government can do, about what it often fails to do, and I have been critical of politicians on both sides. Why then did the events of Jan. 20 seem to me — and so many others — something beyond ordinary, quadrennial business as usual? Why did it seem like the sunshine in Washington, D.C., and in Pocatello, was brighter than usual?
What Hackworth failed to observe in his cynical appraisal was that this was not just another typical changing of the political guard. As a nation, we have been sailing in alarmingly dangerous waters, with a deranged captain on the bridge, our very democratic institutions under threat from within the government itself as few times in our history. Scary if you’ve been paying attention at all. A great many of us have been worried for our country.
Context is everything. That’s why this particular inauguration was more than usually significant, for it was following immediately upon not merely the insurrectionary events on those same Capitol steps two weeks previously, but the constitutional crisis of the preceding post-election months, indeed the democratic erosion of the immediately preceding years.
On Jan. 20, this nation was longing for steadying affirmation, and one of those affirmative moments came early from, for me, a most unexpected source.
When it was announced that the singer of the national anthem would be Lady Gaga, I must admit that my first thought was, “Really?” I’m an old fellow not keenly focused on pop culture (no surprise), and I’ve judged Ms. Gaga mostly on the basis of a name that strikes me as at best bizarre. I anticipated that she’d render the anthem with too many more notes above and below the melody line — as pop singers tend to do, a style hardly fitting for this occasion. Wow! Was I ever wrong! As she sang, emotion surged up in me. She knocked it not merely out of the park — she knocked it clear beyond the next county. It was the most moving rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” that I have ever heard — or expect to hear.
Whitney Houston’s memorable singing of the anthem at the 2012 Super Bowl comes to mind. Her bravura performance, with all the stops pulled out, was entertainment worthy of a great pop diva on a “bigger and badder” stage. When she had finished, what you were thinking was, “That was really something, alone worth the price of admission, let the game begin.” But the words and meaning of the anthem that day were virtually lost, eclipsed by the excitement of the moment as the fans cheered her feat.
Why did Lady Gaga make such a different, more unforgettable impression on me — in spite of myself?
So often when the national anthem is sung tepidly at, for example, sporting events, it is a superficial experience. The poetic syntax of the words is difficult to parse — and routinely who even thinks about the meaning. “It’s just what we do — let’s get it over and get on with the game.”
But context meant everything that morning. Like Francis Scott Key at Fort McHenry in 1812, we too have just emerged from a dark night of uncertain battle, with “bombs bursting in air,” a battle in which our stakes could not be higher. And with the morning light of this fresh beginning, our flag is flying brightly above us. Not the flag so often appropriated politically in recent years as a symbol of partisanship, but the flag that stands for our union as a people of many origins, and for our national history of true democratic aspiration. Clearly, the battle for the soul of America is not won, but we have found our footing again, and we’ll keep trying.
Truly, context is everything, as Lady Gaga clearly understood. She stepped forward with solemn, measured dignity — in a “memorable” dress uniting blue and red, and I thought it was going to be all about her. But was I ever wrong! She absolutely elevated that moment above her impressive appearance. Before a deeply troubled but now guardedly hopeful nation, in a strong, confident voice, she launched into the words of our anthem, words that to me have never seemed so relevant to our moment, so meaningful. With unique phrasing, with memorable interpretation, she made those words understandable, their expressed emotion true. She made the anthem more than just a predictable ritual. With unfeigned sincerity, she was singing this: “Notwithstanding all that has threatened us recently — at this Capitol, in this country, in these United States — our institutions are holding, our flag is still here!”
Contrary to Martin Hackworth’s apparent opinion, our national rituals and symbols have great value. They don’t guarantee miracles, but they reinforce our national identity as a people; they remind us of our ideals and our renewed opportunity to strive for their realization. Biden’s fine inaugural address, one of those rituals, was not lofty oratory, but it was what we needed to hear. Was it a pep talk? Of course, but of the best possible kind. Imperfect as we are in this democracy, we need such encouragement to inspire us when we lose our direction, when we get discouraged.
Lady Gaga was only the beginning of that day of truly American affirmation. I’m not naïve about the challenges of what lies ahead. But like so many others, I’m heartened by the early promise of the Biden-Harris administration. Their preliminary efforts promise a turn-around of notable degree. Under the limiting conditions of this transition, they have made no false steps, sung no notes off key. Some aspects of democracy matter more than temporary political maneuvers and policies. Joe Biden gets that; he knows — and exemplifies — what those higher aspects of our nationhood are. Honesty, integrity decency, and common concern for all do matter; the rule of law does matter. He is setting the right tone for the country. By degrees, some normalcy has come back into view. Let us hope.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.