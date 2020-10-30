Just when I thought I might miss "The Nutcracker" ballet this year due to the Chinese virus lockdowns, the Biden family and the Democratic media came to the rescue. Who would have thought he had it in him at his age, but Old Joe Biden must have been practicing the first, second and third ballet positions down in his basement. You won’t see finer tiptoe dancing anywhere than the way Mr Biden’s handlers, his media and Old Joe himself are prancing around his family’s corruption scandal.
Let me break down the performance for you. Like Tchaikovsky’s classical work of art, the Biden’s Nutcracker has a Russian connection, too. The overture of the Biden’s extravaganza begins to the tune of, “It’s Russian miss-information!,” played in chorus down in the media’s orchestra pit by all of their lettered fake news minions. “Russia, Russia, Russia”: it’s a catchy tune, but really over used and not very creative.
The choreography is arranged by a host of Biden’s speech writers and drama coaches. Old Joe has been drilled Lid day after Lid day by his socialist masters down in his mirrored ballet basement studio. Down there his crowd sees only flattering reflections of themselves. But even with all that practice and drilling Old Joe can’t make all the right moves and he still has to be coached off stage by huge teleprompters.
As in Tchaikovsky’s work, the most dramatic scene in the Biden-Nutcracker is when the Rat King, Old Joe himself in this case, emerges from his basement to lead his band of rats. As Joe emerges accompanied by smoke and distracting fireworks from the Fake News media, all too soon the Rat King’s diabolical intentions become clear. Nothing short of the annihilation of the facts will do. As the plot evolves in the Biden saga, the story line gradually gets closer and closer to the truth. The story, and make no mistake it is just a story, begins with Joe Biden, the pure and wholesome, proclaiming no knowledge of his son’s business dealings — period, full stop. Then the real lying begins.
Full circular logic emerged when Biden campaign claimed the New York Post story had to be false because Twitter and Facebook censored it. If you can’t see it, it must not exist. Close your eyes, cover your ears and say, “nanny, nanny boo-boo”, and the whole story will go away. That makes perfect sense, nonsense that is. To stifle the uproar of that ridiculous premises, the Biden campaign and their fake news pals fell back on old reliable, “Russian interference.”
After the Russia hoax was debunked by none other that the usually Democratic obedient FBI, the story changed. No longer denying the source or ownership of the, “laptop from hell,” the Biden team tried out the lamest of excuses, “Well, no meetings to sell influence show up on Joes calendar.” No prima donna pirouette was ever so skillfully executed. As if the official calendar would say, “Entertain oligarch for Hunter 1:00 to 2:00.”
Then the Biden Ministry of Truth tried out the next certain proof of Joe Biden’s innocence, “There are no payoffs in Joe’s tax returns!” That’s got to be as much a proof of innocence as were Al Capone’s tax returns.
As pictures of Joe and Hunter with shady characters hit the internet, that bit of theater gave way to, “Nothing illegal here.” Quick as a wink that lie morphed into, “I’ve never taken a dime in foreign money,” I should hope not! How slow would old Joe have to be to take wads of rubles or yuans? No, the allegation is that the payoffs were money laundered first through Hunter and various financial transactions.
All of the Biden responses to the corruption theme of the Bided-Nutcracker performance reek of lawyer-speak disinformation. The closer one looks at the show the grosser it seems. At the risk of being accused of being a Putin puppet, I confess to attending a performance of the Russian Bolshoi ballet from the front row. From a few rows back or from the balcony seats a ballet looks so beautiful and smoothly pure as the dancers appear to glide effortlessly on the stage. From the front row you get a different picture altogether. The dancers sweating, the pounding feet hammering the stage floor, and the visibly straining to hold positions for long periods of time put the show in a different light. So it is with the Biden’s family ballet. The more proofs that emerge, the more witnesses who collaborate, the more censorship that obscures, the more you can be sure the Biden’s are corrupt.
So what we are left with is an aged, tied old dancer with 47 years of mileage on him. An undistinguished professional politician running for President for the third time. A confessed plagiarist. A man obviously enriched far beyond his salary. A credibly accused sexual assaulter. A racial shape shifter owned by the radical, socialistic wing of his party. A creepy, hair-sniffing, little girl enthusiast. And what’s his slogan? Vote for me because of my clean, wholesome character.
Whether or not you have ever attended a ballet before this performance by the Biden’s is one you really need to see. Watch it before you vote. It’s a real Nutcracker.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.