Something interesting is happening now that the Democrats are losing ground in the polls due to the negative effects of their unpopular policies. Now with buyer’s remorse in full flower the collective left moans about the evils of partisanship, the dangers of extremism and the unfairness of conservatives “pouncing” on their hypocrisy and flips. The progressive cabal is suddenly pleading for a kinder, gentler, polite political playground without the bullying and the shrillness of the past. Such crocodile-tear appeals for civility occasionally pop up in the opinion columns of this newspaper.
Somehow none of that mattered during President Donald Trump’s administration. Feeling so superior to President Trump, hating his mean but on point tweets, and afraid for their deep state, the Democrats have run roughshod over political discourse for years. Anything slanderous or libelous has been fine and fair up to now. A false Steele dossier, trumped up (pun intended) articles of impeachment, classified document media leaks, Star Chamber “investigations,” stonewalling, politicized government agencies, altered “evidence,” comparisons to Hitler or Mussolini and straight up censorship was and still is the standard of “fair play” and civility practiced by the Democratic family and their RINO in-laws.
Anticipating a red avalanche in the next elections, the left would now like to play by any set of rules other than their own. Too bad. The radical progressives made the rules so now let’s all play by them.
The internet is awash in media that memorializes the words and positions of state and national Democratic leaders and their fake news buddies; words and positions they hope you will forget. Local liberals have made their share of remarks they wish you’d forget as well.
Biden-remorse, on the right and on the left, is rampant. Independents are popping red pills so fast there’s hardly enough left for the beguiled Democrats. Somehow it just doesn’t feel like the right time to graciously overlook and accept the past and present Democratic Party’s collective malfeasance.
How can anyone with even a spark of a sense of justice speak calmly about the Biden family corruption that’s revealed on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Just the way the laptop story was brushed off as Russian misinformation and then censored by partisan media mongrels is enough to make one’s blood boil. Oh how the Democrats howl at those who allege the 2020 election was stolen, but this single laptop lie may have made the difference.
How can anyone in their right mind look at the incredible harm of an open southern border and not want to shout about it? And it’s hard not to cry out as Bidenflation drains our wallets at every fill-up and with every trip to the store.
It’s not only the big issues that deserve strong criticism. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are so politically craven they have yet to step away from their gushing love affair with Jussie Smollett. Should rational observers just turn the other cheek to such a slap in the face of justice and race relations? The list of scream-deserving absurdities owned by the left is so long, one would go hoarse giving each one a single shout out.
As an example of how desperate the left is to play by new rules, now the Democrats are crying “no fair” to a close examination of Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record as a judge. Her record of political and social activism from the bench is eclipsed only by her record of appeal court reversals. This is not some 30-year-old unsubstantiated, drunken memory. This is her indelible record as a judge. Sorry (not sorry), Kavanaugh confirmation rules should apply.
In any event, restrained dialogue with the left would be so one sided. Liberals would tear through polite opposition just as Nancy Pelosi so dramatically tore through the pages of President Trump’s SOTU address. Does anyone think being more gracious might slow down Jen Paski’s spin cycle of deflection and get us straight answers to straightforward questions? Would better manners get President Biden to respond to uncomfortable questions from journalists outside of his pool of pet propagandists?
Which begs the question, why is it so hard for politicians like President Biden to admit an error, make a correction and move on? Instead of taking responsible accountability it’s always spinning deflection, finger pointing and ultimately cover-ups that eventually come back on the guilty like revenge karma.
In hypothetical contrast, I wonder what would be the public’s reaction if tomorrow night President Biden said, “Much as I want to move the USA away from fossil fuels, I see now that it’s too soon for a huge shift. Let’s get our oil and gas energy flowing again, fully recover from the COVID shutdowns, deal with Putin and get our feet on the ground economically. Then we can move from a position of strength towards cleaner energy sources.” A demonstration of forthright accountability like this and Biden might even win my vote for his second term in office.
But no, every liberal policy and program has to be a hill to die on no matter the obvious folly and failure of it. Poll after poll shows that the nation is shouting out for a reset and a profound change in direction. Sadly the radical left that’s controlling the Biden-Harris administration have plugged their ears with woke rainbows and unicorn glitter until they are now ideologically stone deaf and either can’t or won’t hear the cries of the citizens they should be helping.
What the woke, radical crowd can hear is the red avalanche building up in the green hills of their ideological failures. Neither spin, nor deflection, nor even kinder dialogue is going to stop the red landslide. The left is going to have to play and lose by the rules they have made.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.