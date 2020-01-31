I, as fire chief of the newly organized North Bannock Fire Department, am writing to give a special thanks to all the organizations and people that have supported the development of the North Bannock Fire Department and to share what a great community and state that we live in. Fire departments from around the state and even outside of the state have helped with equipment, skills and knowledge. Private organizations have stepped up and made donations critical to our fire department’s operation. Individuals from all over have been part of the success of North Bannock Fire.
There are now over 40 volunteers serving the North Bannock Fire District as firefighters. These volunteers come from all walks of life, including medicine, the legal profession, electricians, educators, construction workers and many other fields. They live not only in the North Bannock Fire District, but also in Pocatello and Chubbuck. Over the last six months, they have been given a crash course in firefighting and have many times taken it upon themselves to do additional training to become truly proficient. To these superstars of the community, I say thank you.
Many other individuals have helped with the development of the fire department. First, the taxpayers that approved the levy increase that allowed the creation of the North Bannock Fire Department. Thanks is given to the North Bannock Fire District Commissioners Roy Allen, Bruce Savage, Steve Klauser, Alan Curtis and Deb Shell. We appreciate those that helped in passing out information about the levy. Ron Dykman of Dykman Construction has been instrumental in providing a location from which we operate. Josiah Dahlstrom had a fire engine and fire equipment in his shop as we began. Craig and Mary Gates provided the station with a couch, microwave and exercise equipment. Phillip Richards has donated a TV. Janice Baldridge donated a three-compartment sink. The volunteer firefighters have also donated items such as chairs, tables, tools, phones, computers and a projector. There are many anonymous individuals that have made donations from American Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Chubbuck. To every one of you, thank you.
Private businesses in the area have also been a huge part of our success. The Hand Institute gave a $500 donation to be used for medical supplies. Portneuf Medical Center provided a $2,680 donation, which was used to purchase AEDs. Walmart donated $2,500 for public education allowing the development of a Junior Firefighter Explorer Post program. Idaho Central Credit Union donated a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, which is being used as a command vehicle. Galaxy Computers donated a computer tower to facilitate firefighter training and maintain records. Bish’s RV donated a refrigerator, shelving and a vacuum cleaner. Wild Hare Estate Sales worked with one of their clients to donate office furniture worth over $2,000. Mike Peterson and Bob Hugo of Bancorp helped gather equipment from other fire departments and created opportunities for purchasing our brush truck. Paul Davis Restoration donated the cleaning of the protective clothing that was collected for our firefighters. WESCO has provided electrical supplies. Electric Construction and Sales donated exit signage. These companies are great examples of giving back to the community. Please support these organizations as we say thank you.
Finally, we want to thank all the fire departments that have given such overwhelming support. We received enough turnouts (firefighter protective clothing) to outfit most of our 40 volunteer firefighters. We were donated SCBAs (firefighter air tanks), which are now in all our apparatus. Equipment such as an hydraulic tools, pry tools, helmets, gloves, positive pressure fans, float pumps and hoses to use in water supply and fire suppression were donated by the following departments include Lava Fire, Shelley Fire, Firth Fire, Northern Lakes Fire, West Side Fire, Cascade Fire, Smithfield (Utah) Fire, Bonneville Fire District, Hershey (Pennsylvania) Volunteer Fire, Middleton Fire, Central Fire and many others. A donation of an SCBA fill station, which was a critical need, was provided by Fort Hall Fire and EMS District. Bonneville Fire District and Pocatello Fire Department allowed us the opportunity to purchase one of their reserve engines that now serve our fire district. Smithfield Fire provided the opportunity to purchase our water tanker. Firefighters from Pocatello Fire, Blackfoot Fire, Fort Hall Fire, Idaho Falls Fire have come and taught skills and knowledge to our firefighters. The Eastern Idaho F.O.O.L.S. have also allowed North Bannock Fire firefighters to participate in their engine fire ground trainings. To each of these firefighters and fire departments, thank you for investing into the North Bannock Fire Department.
J.R. Farnsworth is the fire chief of the North Bannock Fire Department.