Goodness. Paul Entrikin certainly did not learn a thing in his varied occupations, living conditions or education (Aug. 30 article titled "Bad Air"). Apparently, that smoke he speaks of has clouded his brain. The divisive crap he spouts is so Trumpian it sickens anyone who has the ability to think for themselves and/or has an education in something besides Republican rhetoric. Projecting one's ethics onto others, whom he considers to be inferior "minions," is obviously a pathetic attempt to paint an entire segment of our population as un-American. Who does he think he is? Donald Trump?
Hate and lying to protect a fragile ego has become the new normal. President Trump's attempt to divide people by using hateful language and project such nasty behavior reveals that his white-privileged life doesn’t include anyone else except white conservatives and their desire to destroy our democracy for everyone, except themselves.
Apparently, those individuals who trash liberals do not have a clue what liberal means except for the fact they feel threatened by those who actually think rather then blindly accept the nonsense that fits their own limited philosophy of humanity. The dictionary defines a liberal as “open to new behavior or opinions and willing to discard traditional values,” especially if those traditional values harm those whom conservatives fear and hate; and in a liberal education, it is “concerned mainly with broadening a person's general knowledge and experience.” Using words to reassign their meaning to attack those they are revolted by is typical of this simple-minded rational. "Liberal" is no more a dirty word the the word "conservative."
Living in isolated pockets of poverty for a short period of time does not make one an expert on poverty, especially if one uses it to further their agenda of narrow-minded hateful claptrap. Entrikin's living at the poverty line to imply rape, burned villages and machine gun fire will be our fate if we don’t all fall in line with his obvious belief in an oligarchical dictatorship, is absurd and frightening. That belief might be more popular if it were used to control white conservatives, like him, who have no room for anyone else to enjoy the same freedoms as he and his ilk enjoy.
Obviously, his aversion for the rights of those who are not "white" or a Trump Republican slams his parochial mind shut about facts in his discussion concerning the difference between looters and protestors. Looters and protestors are not mutually exclusive and has been proven that looters are shipped in and often paid to loot, giving sincere protestors a bad reputation that morons like to point to as factual. Protesting is a protected right, just like Mr. Entrikin’s right to freedom of speech is protected. And fact checking, just like freedom of speech, is not an evil avocation just because some people refuse to avail themselves of facts and do not believe in freedom of speech for those who disagree with their self-serving despotic agenda.
Non-conformity is not a sin, except to those who live in fear that their static, uninteresting lives have no meaning. Below is a very limited list of non-conformists who have enriched our world rather than harmed it with narcissistic, egocentric attempts to destroy it.
This is a short list of non-conformists who have enriched all of our lives:
Maya Angelou
Noam Chomsky
Louise Erdrich
Salvador Dalí
Simone de Beauvoir
Aung San Suu Kyi
Martin Luther
Mahatma Gandhi
Carl Sagan
Albert Einstein
Jesus of Nazareth
Martin Luther King Jr.
George Washington Carver
Harriet Tubman
Nat Turner
Leonardo da Vinci
Marie Curie
Nelson Mandela
Charles Darwin
Sir Isaac Newton
Temple Grandin
Siddhartha Gautama
And not all of these people are white men. I did include a few to protect Mr. Entrikin’s fragile ego, but the others are examples that address his misconception concerning white superiority.
Democracy is a word Mr. Entrikin might take the time to look up in the dictionary.
I also strongly urge Mr Entrikin to read "The Pale Blue Dot" by Carl Sagan or Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography. They might just prove to be a better education then those two degrees he is so proud of, which do not necessarily imply intelligence or learning. It certainly would not harm him to expand his mind beyond its narrow dimension of unpleasant rhetoric.
Helen Delahunt-Avila of Pocatello is a graduate of the University of Washington where she earned bachelor's degrees in history and comparative religions and a master's in international studies.