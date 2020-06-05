From the perspective of commonsense Republicans, Tuesday’s primary election returns were a mixed bag. Several accolates backed by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and out-of-state oligarchs won, but others failed. Statewide, it was pretty much a wash.
At least one high-profile rightist, Rep. Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls, was shown the door by newcomer Marco Erickson, who focused on Zollinger’s potential conflicts of interest characterizing him as an attorney preying on poor folks who have trouble paying their medical bills.
That turnover alone will cheer commonsense Republicans, who have watched Zollinger bring legislation to potentially benefit himself and his debt-collecting employer, Bryan Smith, a GOP state party leader.
Also in East Idaho, Rep. Ron Furniss held his seat against a rightist challenger, offsetting a lost seat previously held by Britt Raybould to the anti-government Ron Nate, who returns to the House after being previously defeated.
That won’t be good news to commonsense members. Nate has a long reputation of monkey-wrenching orderly process where ever he can and he’ll likely strut his return to be the rightists’ group leader.
That won’t come as a surprise to those who know Nate, but he’s likely to get some pushback from Rep. Dorothy Moon of Challis. It’s a principle of politics that egos often get in the way of solutions, and we can expect to see these two and perhaps others seek higher visibility.
In District 7, Cornel Rasor lost to Charles Shepard, who succeeds his father, Paul. In East Idaho, rightist Chad Christensen, a close ally of the 3 percent militia of toy soldiers, held his seat in District 32, as did Moon in District 8.
Closer to the Magic valley, gun-rights advocate Christy Zito moves to the Senate, defeating Owyhee rancher Brenda Richards, but Zito’s gun rants won’t get much traction there.
Replacing her in District 23 is Matt Bundy, a Mountain Home city councilman and high school teacher, who will bring more reasoned and thoughtful considerations to the position rather than Zito’s “heck no” to education and other social spending.
The IFF and other oligarch puppets will certainly tout Nate’s win and they’re already looking ahead to the coming GOP convention in two weeks where rightists dominate party leadership.
They hope to hold a rump legislative session the week of June 23, with a “demand” that the governor call for it formally, but that’s not likely to go anywhere.
It could be another story come January. Rightists will want to reduce Gov. Brad Little’s power of office and may attempt to place a new power in the Legislature to call itself into session. That’s already being discussed as a proposed constitutional amendment which would go to voters in 2022.
And in the wings is a likely dispute between Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and party chair Raul Labrador as to who would take on Little. McGeachin has all but declared and Labrador, having tried once before in 2018, may look at it another time.
Against this continuous turmoil, Magic Valley and Southeast Idaho contests generally looked pretty tame. Many legislative seats were uncontested and while there may be spirited contests in the fall in a few
locations, Idaho Democrats are not in a position to expand their tiny base from Blaine County and a seat in Pocatello. One exception could be in Idaho Falls, where a Democrat held a seat in the not-too-distant past, but for now, Democrats will have to be content to watch the GOP gladiators attack each other.
Legislative observers are already speculating as to how the primary results may drive leadership changes. House Speaker Scott Bedke has been in the speaker’s chair for terms since 2013 and there’s a growing list of wannabes, if they can corral the votes.
All in all, the next legislative makeup is likely to be more contentious than the last as members like Moon and Nate flex their ideological proposals. None of this will give Idaho better governance, but it will take time for voters to tire of the upcoming melodrama and meaningless bluster.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.