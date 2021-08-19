It’s no surprise that President Joe Biden is hiding under the covers in a quiet place. He’s got to be wondering why he ever let his handlers talk him into running for president. As the terrible truth of every failure under his watch is exposed, he must be in shock.
His border crisis has become COVID chaos as hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens flood the country heading for points unknown carrying the virus with them. The vaccination rollout, which could have been a unifying national event, has become a political football in large part because of the Biden administration’s heavy-handed, ever-shifting messaging. Crime waves in permissive Democratic strongholds are shooting down his party’s popularity. Parents are in revolt over critical race theory propaganda, masks for their kids and boys in their daughters' locker rooms. Led by record gasoline price increases, inflation is on the march.
Who else is on the march? Why — what a shock — it’s the Taliban! You could pick 10 people at random and eight of them would have seen it coming. One of the other two folks only watches CNN and MSNBC and the second clueless soul only reads the New York Times and the Washington Post. But what’s really shocking is that while our generals and admirals were psyching up our troops on diversity and white privilege, the Taliban, who care nothing about either, were poised to dish out serious shock and awe.
Why, once again, have our military leaders and our politicians underestimated the power of an enemy’s human spirit and overestimated the effectiveness of air power, the superior killing power of our weapons, and the metal of a surrogate government’s armed forces?
I’ll tell you two personal stories that illustrate the answer to this question:
Story 1: A couple of years ago I was visiting my son at Fort Lewis, Washington. With some time on my hands, I dropped by the base library. As you might expect, there were racks and racks of serious books about past wars, battles and military leaders. I found yards of shelf space devoted to World War I, even more about War War II. I found a few feet of shelf space for books about the Korean conflict. Where were the books of lessons learned from my war, Vietnam? It took some searching to find the dozen or so books that tens of thousands of soldiers wrote with their blood. It’s hard to lose a war, but what’s disappointing is that those whose business is war can’t bear to look at a loss and learn from it.
Story 2: When my son was deployed for the first time as a private in Iraq, he told me that his base was troubled by frequent enemy mortar fire. Wow, that took me back 50 years when I was a lieutenant with the same problem in Vietnam. So I told my son what I did to stop mortar attacks on my base. My solution was pretty simple; it had to be for me to figure it out. How could the Army not know to do this and protect my son? I was awestruck. My private told his sergeant who told his lieutenant who told the company commander, and up the chain of command. So 50 years later the Army tried it out again, and it worked again. Mortar rounds stopped landing on my son’s base.
As my critics correctly point out, I’m no hulking Rambo. I did my little bit of service 54 years ago as a barely trained citizen soldier. But if a geeky old man has to explain to our professional military how to deal with a WWII-era problem, no one should be shocked by what’s happened in Afghanistan. If the Joint Chiefs of Staff have time to muse about diversity and white privilege rather than learn from our past military and intelligence experiences, it’s time to revise the curriculum at our military academies.
The tragedy that’s unfolding in Afghanistan is not the fault of the troops we sent over there. Just the opposite. Just a few thousand American fighters kept an alien, remote country together for years. That’s a remarkable logistical and tactical piece of courageous work. Seeing how quickly things unraveled as they pulled out is actually a testament of how effective our military was.
I hope scores of books are written about our time in Afghanistan, with in-depth comparisons to Vietnam. It would be great to have bestsellers that frankly and critically analyze all the political, diplomatic and military mistakes. Maybe the right people would read them and learn something. Unfortunately it seems that loser politicians and generals are reluctant to put pen to paper, and so we forget the most important lesson history has to teach: how to win the next time.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.