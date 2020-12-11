During the ongoing pandemic, which has led to worldwide increases in unemployment and debt for many people, billionaires have done quite well. In fact, over a one-week period last July, billionaires set record gains in their net-worth.
Jeff Bezos had a net-worth increase of $16.2 billion, Elon Musk $5.8 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg $4 billion — all during the week of July 2 to 9. Their names are quite familiar to people around the world as well as their ties to such ubiquitous sources of wealth as Amazon, Tesla and Facebook, respectively.
In fact, all the top-10 billionaire money makers for that week were associated with sources of wealth that were clearly plausible, except one— Qin Yinglin and pig breeding.
Qin Yinglin’s net worth increased to $40.8 billion after jumping $4.5 billion during the one week in question, making Qin the richest farmer in the world.
Actually, Yinglin’s fortune has been rising at warp speed over the last two years. A December 2019 article in Business Insider pointed out that “Chinese pig farmer Qin Yinglin has seen his net worth jump 341 percent in 2019 so far, making his the fastest-growing fortune on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”
A billionaire pig farmer seems a bit incongruous. Yet, just like others on the recent list of fast-rising billionaires, Yinglin’s yellow brick road is implicitly paved with deadly viruses.
According to an article in The Guardian, “Over the past two years Chinese farmers and consumers have been rocked by pandemic after pandemic. COVID-19; an H1N1 swine flu that is now slowly spreading to farm workers; African swine fever, which has led to as many as 200 million pig deaths in a year; and a highly pathogenic foot-and-mouth disease, also in pigs, that vets now say is endemic.”
All bad news for small pig farm owners, but good news for Qin Yinglin.
Yinglin is chairman of China's Muyuan Foodstuff, the country's largest pig breeder. His farms raised over 10 million pigs in 2019, and the timing could not have been better.
The swine flu outbreak increased pork prices almost 50 percent. Later, with China in coronavirus lockdown which hurt smaller pig farmers, Qin’s company shares jumped 80 percent and added $6 billion to his fortune.
Zoonoses are diseases transmissible between animals and humans and can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. Pork Information Gateway describes 15 different zoonotic diseases that can occur during the pork production process.
According to the World Health Organization, all evidence indicates that COVID-19 has a zoonotic or animal source. It is believed that bats transmitted the disease from animal to animal, but that an animal normally handled by humans gave people the disease.
Experiments have shown that — along with humans — bats, civets and pigs are capable of COVID-19 infectivity. Not many humans normally have close contact with bats and civets, but lots of people work around pigs, especially in China.
In the city of Wuhan, site of the first identified coronavirus case, there are 14 large pig breeding firms. Wuhan is also a huge international business hub.
Out of the nearly 700 million pigs in the world, China is home to over half of them. With 26 million pig producers in the country, it’s no surprise that China is the leading pork producer worldwide.
Chinese pig farmers manage to feed so many pigs by importing soybeans from the United States. Soybean exports accounted for 51 percent of all U.S. ag exports to China before the trade war, about 36 million tons in 2016-17 alone.
China with its growing pig population density, huge number of slaughterhouses, poor hygiene and overuse and misuse of antibiotics creates the perfect storm for the spread of infectious diseases.
But one need not travel to China to find potential breeding grounds for infectious diseases connected to the pig industry — because the Chinese-owned pig industry now has a foothold in the United States.
In 2013, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., was purchased by the WH Group of China, the largest pork company in the world, for $7.1 billion — a purchase financed by the Chinese government.
In effect, the largest pork producer in the U.S. is now owned by the Chinese government, a government whose lack of concern for the health of its people and the environment is well documented.
Pig industry investments in the U.S. by China’s government are even more attractive now due to the business-friendly Trump administration’s disdain for environmental regulations.
In September 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized the New Swine Slaughter Inspection System. This rule, in effect, would allow food producers such as WH Group to process more hogs per hour and increase profits by replacing federal food inspectors with their own plant operators — the fox guarding the pig pen, if you will.
Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food and Water Watch, stated “There’s no doubt about it: faster line speeds + less inspection = more food contamination.” And the possibility of infectious disease spread, one might add.
Based on the recent pandemic, it is problematic for the U.S. to sell soybeans to supplement China’s unsafe pig industry. Then to welcome that very industry to our country while at the same time reducing government oversight of the industry.
President-elect Joe Biden should take steps early in his administration to undo the harm the Trump administration has done regarding food safety measures and the possible spread of infectious diseases here in the U.S.
Otherwise, the next source of a pandemic may bear the USDA stamp of approval on its rump.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.