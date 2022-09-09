Pocatello has many fine artists, including writers, painters and musicians, and if the summer was once again too hot, with air polluted from burning forest fires, we did have a chance to hear many bands, well established and new — from Soul Full of Blues, Best by Yesterday, Rocky Watson, the Aaron Ball Band, Gas, Food and Lodging to the very recent ClairVoyance band. There are so many excellent rock bands that I regret leaving quite a few out.

I always look forward to Revive @ 5.