Pocatello has many fine artists, including writers, painters and musicians, and if the summer was once again too hot, with air polluted from burning forest fires, we did have a chance to hear many bands, well established and new — from Soul Full of Blues, Best by Yesterday, Rocky Watson, the Aaron Ball Band, Gas, Food and Lodging to the very recent ClairVoyance band. There are so many excellent rock bands that I regret leaving quite a few out.
I always look forward to Revive @ 5.
I want to focus, however, on those artists out there who are playwrights. I can’t imagine anything harder than getting a new play read out of a huge pile of scripts, let alone getting it produced. It is a long process with a staged reading, then a rewrite, then a bare bones workshop, and finally, a full production. Usually, a new play starts in a regional theater and slowly treks toward Broadway where commercialism reigns.
There is an organization called New Play Exchange that allows writers to download their plays or musicals so other theaters across the country can read them. New Play Exchange will also contact a writer if there is a particular contest their work might fit. It costs $12 a year, and the price is certainly reasonable. There are a lot of theaters out there looking for new material.
The application may seem strange to some. Along with basic information, writers can list their ethnicity, race and mark from a full page of categories their gender identity. (I was unaware there were so many.) I did ask a successful writer friend why that was relevant and he suggested I ignore the questions. The reasoning behind this questionnaire, evidently, is that many theaters are looking for stories from marginalized populations. I certainly approve of more diverse voices in the American theater. Perhaps white male heterosexual playwrights in particular are now considered “privileged,” old fashioned and no longer trending.
Does that mean the late Harold Pinter, a straight white Englishman and recipient of the Nobel Prize might now be excluded? Perhaps. Some might argue this is reverse discrimination. I personally feel that if a play is good enough, it will find a producer somewhere.
One diverse and successful writer raised in Moscow, Idaho, Samuel D. Hunter, grew up in a strict religious environment. In his junior year, he came out to a few of his classmates. Concerned for his soul, they reported him to the administration. This alienation now informs his work.
Film director Darren Aronofsky adapted Hunter’s play, “The Whale,” after it opened to great acclaim in New York. The subsequent film scored well at the Venice Film festival. It is about a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
In an interview, Hunter said, “Though the story of ‘The Whale’ is fundamentally a story of a father trying to reconnect with a daughter, he's doing so by trying to teach her how to write a good essay. But in teaching her how to write a good essay, he's trying to teach her how to think independently and how to relate to other people.”
Hunter wrote many bad plays before he wrote a good one, but a MacArthur Genius Grant led to success. The New Play Exchange will at least give all playwrights a chance to upload their plays to a public library of new work. The website is newplayexchange.org.
Painters can have showings, songwriters can record CDs and playwrights can put their work online. So much of artistic success is luck, but one must do the work and let it go.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”