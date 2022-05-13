Twenty-eight years ago, near Mother’s Day 1994, I mailed home some photos of myself and my two children. I intended it to be a heartwarming surprise on that special holiday. I was living 2,100 miles away in West Virginia. I had not seen my mother physically since the day we pulled out of Idaho for the long drive east, over two years earlier.
Dozens of supportive calls had taken place in the preceding months as I was mired in a contentious divorce and Mom was my head cheerleader, psychologist and vent recipient. I anticipated a possible scolding from Mom as I dialed to follow up on the photographs' arrival. Why a scolding in this particular instance? One look at the pictures would answer that question. Remember, it's been at least two years since she had laid eyes on her favorite son and baby boy. My hair was now long, shoulder length, sometimes in a ponytail, a small gold hoop earring in my left earlobe, and a full dark beard. A sharp contrast to the neatly groomed, short hair, stereotypical post-BYU graduate persona that had said goodbye to her in the driveway.
I expected to tease her about my hair and poke the bear, as befit the lifelong teasing relationship enjoyed by us both. Well, this time the bear stood on her hind legs and roared! She was not pleased with her cub. Her rebuke was sharper than usual, more specifically, “I’d be embarrassed if you came to visit and walked down the street looking like that!” Baby bear growled back sarcastically, “Well, I guess I won't be coming to visit then, unless it's for a funeral!” ... then I HUNG UP! All my inner anger and frustration from the current condition of my life had just boiled over and made a huge mess on the stovetop. I wish this story had a happy resolution to tell, but it does not and actually gets worse.
I brewed discontent from that moment to the conclusion of the following day. Misery was my friend. Approximately 24 hours later, I arrived home to my “soon to be single man” apartment to find a voice machine message blinking at me. It was from my older brother Craig’s number back in Idaho. I pushed the button to hear my sister-in-law’s voice quivering, asking me to call them as soon as I could. My immediate thought was of my Dad, due to his existing heart condition and medical history that included a quadruple bypass heart surgery. Or, maybe it was one of my two brothers? I really did not take but a few seconds to call her back not knowing what to expect. My greeting when she answered was a quick, blunt, “It’s Dad isn’t it?” She replied, “No, Todd… it's your Mom.” She then related the details of the car accident from a few hours earlier in the day where my broken-hearted Mom had drifted across the center line, reportedly a bit slumped over, and was finished by trauma to her head and chest as her body did what the EMT training in me is called “up and over.” I am referring to an unrestrained driver being vaulted up and over the steering wheel into the windshield. Her red Ford Ranger truck had collided head on with an oncoming vehicle. I use the term “finished” in referring to her injuries and death because of other communication and information I subsequently came to possess and greatly cherish… A story for another time.
My immediate response was to describe my phone call with Mom from the preceding day. I did not omit my impulsive, selfish and immature “hang up” reaction. An insomnia inducing action that had me guilt consumed from the moment it happened. I think Dorothy was so shocked herself at the events and my comments that all she could really offer me were the love intended cliches common in our culture of “you’ll see her again, Todd, don't worry, you’ll see her and get to fix it.” Analysis of the whole story, of which this is just a segment, will prove her words to be somewhat prophetic. My personal belief system tells me that I will indeed see her face to face again. The first order of business will be an apology from me; followed by the immediate and lovingly gifted forgiveness that is her character. That gives my heart comfort.
Where I want to land the plane with this story is simply this: You can speak your mind, but be prepared to mind what you speak. And, never, never, ever hang up on someone so important to you. In this case, I say to myself, “Todd, job NOT WELL DONE!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.