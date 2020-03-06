I had an unsettling dream the other night, one of those in which you experience a pervasive sense of foreboding. I’ll spare you the details, but it was one of those where everything seems threateningly surreal, and your best efforts to cope prove fruitless as the situation slips increasingly out of your control.
The next morning as I reflected on that bad dream narrative, it occurred to me that it felt surprisingly like our national life in the era of Trump.
These aren’t ordinary times in our political history. I’ve seen 13 earlier Presidents come and go. Some were better than others; all made questionable decisions at times, even serious errors of judgment. But by and large, all observed democratic institutional norms, respected the rule of law, the constitutional balance of powers, and took their oath of office seriously.
Until now.
I can’t remember any president before Trump who has so intentionally weakened public trust in government and the institutions that support our democracy, nor whose lack of administrative judgment has so undermined the efficient workings of government. No other surrounded himself with so many corrupt or unqualified “yes men.” No predecessor so little understood the importance of cooperative compromise in a democracy. With no other has clumsy diplomacy left us badly damaged in the eyes of our allies while cheered (and manipulated) by our enemies.
Before Trump, no President in my lifetime has even remotely so demeaned our highest office. Not one rivals his demagogic disrespect for truth. His unending lies and his ridiculous exaggerations abuse language and sully public discourse. With the possible exception of Richard Nixon, none of them has shown the vengeful mentality which so consistently clouds Trump’s judgment. His unparalleled egotism and vanity would be laughable were they not so dangerous.
Trump’s partisan excusers complain that critics have hounded him from the very beginning. That’s true, but only because he continually provokes and deserves it. Pathologically needy for attention, Trump almost daily says or does something inept, untrue, selfish, or corrupt. Pity those party sycophants who attempt clumsily on his behalf to defend the indefensible.
How, then, has Trump managed to gain such a demagogic grip on his substantial base? If a huckster can be shrewd, he is shrewd. He identifies and panders to the outrage of those who feel left behind; he cultivates among them incivility and hatred of the “other.” He lies so repeatedly about his self-declared capabilities and his claimed accomplishments that his base becomes inured and believes.
At his frequent rallies, like the snake oil salesman he is, Trump smirkingly entertains with crass humor, lacing it with tasteless insults directed at any who oppose him. He is a malicious political version of Don Rickles. His fans love it, like Roman plebes relishing blood as Caesar feeds Christians to the lions.
But the patricians, already rich and powerful, love him because he has secured even more pelf for their grasping selves.
Meanwhile, he controls Republicans in Congress with an iron grip, so afraid are they of opposing his “kingly” domination of the party. They are authorizing in plain view a steady advance toward an imperial presidency. Is there anything they won’t allow him? Incredulously, we watched this in the recent impeachment proceedings.
The nation desperately needs a leader to foster unity, and what does Trump do? At the State of the Union occasion he conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom on RUSH LIMBAUGH (are you kidding?), who has done more to foment narrow-mindedness and political division than almost anyone you can name. It was an absolutely clueless, intentional affront to half the country.
To be sure, a considerable number of voters support Trump with mixed feelings; they disapprove of his character but believe he has some positive accomplishments in office. Most often they cite “a robust economy,” “stock market growth,” “tax reform,” “job creation,” “appointment of conservative judges,” “deregulation (removal) of business and environmental safeguards.”
Really? Let’s look at those assertions more carefully and recognize Trump’s exaggerated, over-simplified claims.
The economy? GDP growth during Trump’s administration is not remarkable, 2.3% average annually as compared to 2.7% during the last three years of the Obama administration. And economists predict a further slow down later this year.
Stock market? Up certainly, but experts think overvalued just now and due for an inevitable correction. Markets go up and down, regardless of presidents. Statistics show percentage of market growth was at least as good under Obama, better by some measures.
Tax reform? Big corporations and the exceedingly rich benefitted hugely from the Republican re-do. The pittance of a tax reduction given to the middle class has been nullified largely for consumers by the results of the Trump tariff wars. Meanwhile, the new tax law has substantially reduced government income, and as a result the national debt now grows at near a trillion dollars annually — and counting.
Job growth? It’s about the same rate as under the Obama administration. But the majority of recent new jobs are in the service sector, which tend to be lower paid, part-time without benefits, or gig type. The working poor aren’t benefitting much.
Stacking in an unbalanced way the federal Judiciary (including the Supreme Court) with conservative judges? On balance really not a good thing. It’s not all about abortion and school prayer. Remember who gave us the Citizens United decision? How is that working out for fair elections and the interests of working class Americans?
Deregulation of business and the environment? We’ve all benefitted from the wise protections for air and water put in place following the Nixon administration. Now Trump is hell bent to demolish many of them to make business easier. Same with business regulations generally, often to the detriment of workers and consumers. Some adjustments may be desirable. But wholesale dismantling?
We’re in an election year, and citizens are being asked: Are you better off now than you were when Trump took over. Anecdotal individual opinions vary unreliably. But looking at the bigger collective picture, taking the long view, the answer overall is decidedly “NO.”
Are we better off, head in the sand, ignoring as Trump has done the growing threat posed by global warming, choosing instead to sacrifice the future health of the planet just to lower the costs of doing business, like Esau selling out foolishly for a mess of short-term “pottage”?
Are we really better off compromising the quality of our air and water, as Trump is doing?
Aren’t we foolish to be living high on a national credit card, recklessly running up even further a national debt that at some point will devastate our children and grand children? If the economy is now doing so well—as Trump never ceases to boast—, shouldn’t we precisely now be reducing deficits and paying down our staggering debt?
Are we better off collectively defaulting on our cooperative international agreements—Paris Climate Accord, Iran Nuclear Arms Agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership — and generally weakening the stabilizing alliances that have helped us and other nations prosper? More military, less diplomacy drives Trump’s budgetary priorities. Should we really feel safer now with a hot-headed, impulsive Commander-in-Chief who heeds no counsel but his own?
Where is the totally lacking leadership needed for health-care reform, for comprehensive immigration reform?
Better off? I think not!
Much of this falls under the category of policy, however unwise those policies may be. But that is not even the most worrisome aspect of the surreal Trump presidency. To careful observers, Trump’s corrosive assault on our democratic institutions is more insidious still.
Democracy can’t be taken for granted. It’s fragile. It relies on citizen confidence in established institutions and evolved norms, including an independent judiciary, a non-partisan intelligence community, a responsible, disciplined free press, and reliance by leaders on highly qualified advisors who dare speak truth to power.
Trump has zealously, systematically striven to undermine all of these steadying institutions and norms for his own political and financial advantage. You know this if you’ve been paying attention at all. He rashly goes by his gut, tolerating only enablers around him. “I am the state and can do what I want” seems increasingly to be his mantra.
And now, having just been given a free pass by the Republican Senate, he has like a third-world dictator immediately doubled down in vengeance against those, within and without his administration, who recently dared speak against or oppose him.
His disdain for the Constitution and the rule of law has been blatantly obvious of late as he tampers corruptly with the Justice Department and the courts to raise himself and his friends above the law. His recent successful stonewalling of Congress’ oversight responsibility as he attempts to extend the powers of the Executive should concern profoundly any American who cares about the preservation of democracy.
Getting up on any morning these days, absorbing the ever startling breaking news, you realize that Trump, the mean-spirited tweeter, is making our politics not merely less civil, but more corrupt, even surreally unrecognizable, like some kind of waking bad dream.
Seriously, given the outrages of these three years, how can anyone even consider allowing Trump another term with license to continue his self-aggrandizement and to expand the damage he is inflicting on our democracy?
How do we transcend this intensifying nightmare? WAKE UP AMERICA! OPEN YOUR SLEEPY EYES! Think carefully and take the long, collective view as you vote.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.